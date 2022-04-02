Laird: Taunton Town defeat has 'hurt' Weston AFC

Scott Laird watches on as Lloyd Humphries looks to win the ball back for Weston AFC at Taunton Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Player-assistant manager Scott Laird said today’s 3-2 defeat at Taunton Town has “hurt” Weston AFC.

The Seagulls fought back from 2-0 down to level with goals from Jordan Bastin and Keiran Thomas before Ben Aldersbury’s “outstanding” free-kick secured the three points for the hosts.

Gethyn Hill and Joe Budd had put the Peacocks 2-0 up before Weston’s fight back and the win has lifted Town to the top of the Southern Premier South table.

The result keeps Weston in fifth place, one point ahead of Chesham United who recorded a 1-0 victory at Walton Causals.

James Dodd in action for Weston AFC at Taunton Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“First and foremost what an outstanding free-kick to win any football match by their lad (Aldersbury),” said Laird.

“We did enough in that 90 minutes to win very comfortably I think. Anyone who was here would agree, a Taunton fan and a Weston fan. But they are on a good run, we are on a good run.

“I think it's two of the best teams in the league today and they came away with three points and we didn’t. It’s really hard to take because the performance, probably the first half, was up there with one of the best we have seen.

“But no one can take away the effort, endeavour, the grit, determination and the fight the lads put in all the way through the game. That’s a massive, massive positive for us.”

Despite the defeat at The Cygnet Health Care Stadium Laird was delighted with his side’s response to going two goals down.

The defender praised the character of their “amazing” side and said they don’t know when they are beaten but was left disappointed they didn’t take away a hard earned point back to BS24.

And Laird says they need to pick themselves up ahead of their last three “massive” games of the season.

Weston travel to both Gosport Borough, next Saturday, and Truro City on Easter Bank Holiday Monday (April 18) before welcoming Harrow Borough at The Optima Stadium five days later on April 23.

Dayle Grubb in action for Weston AFC at Taunton Town. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“They are there for each other, they run for each other, they work hard for each other,” added Laird.

“I’m just completely gutted because we have got to pull ourselves up but that one hurt today because we did more than enough to beat a very good Taunton side.”