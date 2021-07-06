Weston game with Ilminster abandoned due to weather

Published: 2:30 PM July 6, 2021

Weston CC's Ryan Davies had a flying innings where he scored 52 runs, including five fours and two sixes, from 41 balls against Ilminster CC.

Weston were frustrated by the weather at home against Ilminster on Saturday.

With the forecast always threatening to disrupt the match, Ilminster elected to bowl first upon winning the toss.

Despite hitting two beautiful boundaries, Sam Elstone fell early, followed shortly after by Jack Press.

Robert Turner and Ryan Davies put on 23 for the third wicket before Turner was stumped off a wide.

Shortly after, rain brought the match to a halt. Despite the downpour not lasting long, there then followed a lengthy wait of almost two hours for the thunder and lightning to clear away so the match could resume safely.

Peter Trego in action for Weston CC against Ilminster CC.

When Davies and Pete Trego returned to the middle, the match had been reduced to 24 overs a side, giving Weston just eight overs to put on a total.

Trego, Davidson and Knight fell after quick cameos, but Forte Financial Player of the Match Davies batted on, finishing the innings 52 not out as Weston reached 140-6.

This was a competitive total in damp conditions but league regulations are generally unfavourable to teams batting first in wet conditions.

Davies deserved a special mention for playing a big role in accelerating the score, as Weston added 44 runs off the last four overs.

Weston CC's Matt Knight during their game with Ilminster CC.

The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method surprisingly only set Ilminster a revised target of 153 to win off 24 overs.

After a quick turnaround and with the weather still threatening, Weston made a great start in the field, with Knight removing opener George Hayward for one off the first ball of the second over.

Jonny Warry and Ben Johnston batted well, putting on 50, before Warry was caught in the deep by Tahmid Ahmed off the bowling of Andrew Fear (3-0-14-1).

Ilminster's overseas player Dario Boyce joined Johnston in the middle and supported him on his way to a half-century.

Weston CC captain Chris Davidson in action against Ilminster CC.

Ilminster were ahead of the DLS par score when, with only nine more balls needing to be bowled to make the match legitimate, there was more thunder and lightning, meaning play was halted.

Shortly after this, further heavy rainfall meant that it was not possible to complete the match and it was abandoned shortly before 7pm.

Weston got eight points from the abandonment, leaving them fourth in the table, one point behind Midsomer Norton and they travel to play second from bottom Winterbourne away next weekend.