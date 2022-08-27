Weston AFC in seventh heaven after big Harrow Borough win

Weston AFC maintained their unbeaten start to the season with an empathic 7-0 win over 10-man Harrow Borough this afternoon (Saturday).

Dayle Grubb opened the scoring with a well-taken penalty before Shaun Preddie was sent off for bringing down Marlon Jackson in the box to give the captain his second from the spot.

James Dodd added a third with a thunderous finish to leave the Seagulls in a comfortable position at half-time.

Jackson slotted home a fourth after the break before substitutes Ben Griffith and Elis Watts increased Weston's lead further.

Substitute Griffith scored two quick goals to make it six before fellow substitute Watts' composed finish moved Scott Bartlett's side top of the Southern Premier South table after four wins a row.

Weston AFC celebrate Dayle Grubb's second goal against Harrow Borough. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Bartlett made one change from last Saturday's come-from-behind win at Poole Town with Taylor Jones handed his first start for Weston in place of Sam Avery.

And the hosts got off to the perfect start with the opening goal after six minutes. Imran Uche brought down Reuben Reid and it was left Grubb to send his effort beyond Jacob Knightbridge and into the top left-hand corner.

Jackson nearly made it two when his effort was saved by the foot of Knightbridge before the forward was brought down by Preddie in the penalty area in the 14th minute.

Boro's captain was given his marching orders to leave Grubb to drive home his and Weston's second into the bottom left-hand corner.

James Dodd in action for Weston AFC against Harrow Borough. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Jackson went close again to getting on the scoresheet but his effort from a tight angle trickled the wrong side of the post.

Dodd did make it three 14 minutes later when he found Reid, who cleverly backheeled the ball into his path of the former Exeter City midfielder to smash home first-time into the back of the net.

James Ewington then found himself one-on-one with Max Harris but it was the Cheltenham Town loanee who came out on top by pushing the forward's effort onto the crossbar.

Weston nearly made it four after Reid pounced on a poor backpass and was forced wide. He laid the ball back to Jackson, whose shot was brilliantly blocked with Dodd's rebound pushed away by Knightbridge to give the Seagulls a 3-0 lead at the break.

Action from Weston AFC's 7-0 win against Harrow Borough. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Jackson did make it 4-0 in the 55th minute after Grubb found the forward in space and he slotted the ball home past the stranded Knightbridge.

Griffith, who had only been on for eight minutes for Reid, grabbed the next two goals in two minutes.

The first saw him head home Watt's corner via the crossbar in the 77th minute before moments later he picked the ball up from Humphries' pass over the top and beat Knightbridge to the ball before nodding it over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

And Watts made it seven in the 82nd minute when Murray played in the winger, who showed great composure to beat his man before driving the ball into the far corner to make it a day to remember at The Optima Stadium.

Weston AFC: Harris, Thomas (Murray 57), Tunnicliff, Jagger-Cane, Humphries, Jones, Dodd, Jackson, Grubb, Bastin, (Watts 59), Reid (Griffith 69).