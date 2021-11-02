Weston AFC into next round of Southern League Cup after Slimbridge win

Prince Henry scored Weston AFC's second goal of the night against Slimbridge in the Southern League Cup. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston AFC scored three goals for the third game in a row to secure a place in the third round of the Southern League Cup after beating Slimbridge 3-1 at The Optima Stadium tonight (Tuesday).

Lucas Vowles scored the first through a superb first-time finish before Nathan Dennis levelled the things when he prodded home from a free-kick.

Prince Henry restored the Seagulls lead on the stroke of half-time and substitute Lloyd Humphries low strike from outside the box in the last minute with virtually the last kick to seal the tie.

Manager Scott Bartlett named five changes from Saturday's FA Trophy 3-2 win against Taunton.

Luke Purnell, Will Turner, Jacob Jagger-Cane and Vowles all came in while there was a debut for Noah Smerdon.

Noah Smerdon on his debut for Weston AFC during their Southern League Cup second round match with Slimbridge. - Credit: Josh Thomas

However, there was no place for Max Harris, Sam Avery and Nick McCootie in the squad while Lloyd Humphries and Scott Laird were both named on the bench.

The returning Vowles almost opened the scoring after two minutes when Lewis Adams' poor throw was pounced upon by Jay Murray.

The winger played in the former Clevedon Town forward but his low shot was pushed away by Adams to Henry who was also denied by SImbridge's number one.

Luke Purnell then saved well from Ethan Dunbar after originally giving the ball away before James Dodd's low strike out side the box was straight at the throat of Adams

The hosts didn't have to wait long for the opening goal when Vowles scored after 11 minutes.

Lucas Vowles celebrates scoring his first goal for Weston AFC against Slimbridge in the Southern League Cup second round. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Great awareness from Dodd saw him find Bastin who in turn found the Exeter City loanee on the overlap and his low cross was slotted home by Vowles.

The goal was met with joy from all areas of the ground as Vowles celebrated scoring his first competitive goal since signing from Bristol Manor Farm last November.

However, the Swans equalised 12 minutes later when Dunbar's free-kick found Dennis and the defender volleyed home past Purnell and into the back of the net.

Despite losing Jagger-Cane to injury, Bastin almost restored the Seagulls lead when his superb free-kick was tipped over.

But Bartlett's men got the goal they deserved just before half-time.

Murray's throw in found Bastin who in turn found Vowles and the striker's low cross across goal was tapped home by Henry.

Prince Henry, Lucas Vowles and Jay Murray celebrate Henry's goal against Slimbridge in the second round of the Southern League Cup. - Credit: Josh Thomas

And Murray nearly made it three in injury time at the end of the first-half when he cut inside and unleashed a curling effort which crashed off the crossbar.

Vowles went close to getting his second nine minutes into the second half but his effort was superbly tipped behind by Adams.

Purnell then pushed behind Marley Thomas' effort before Weston's number one held Johan Flo's volley.

Keiran Thomas then saw his cross come shot pushed away by Adams before Vowles headed wide from Bastin's corner.

The former Tiverton Town winger then volleyed over before Humphries sealed the win deep in injury time.

Henry teed up the midfielder to curl home his seventh goal of the season to make it three wins in a row ahead of travelling to Dorset next Tuesday to take on Poole Town.

Purnell, Thomas (C), Smerdon, (Laird 80), Jagger-Cane, (Humphries 31), Turner, Williams, Murray, Dodd, Henry, Vowles, (Black, 86), Bastin