Weston AFC move into play-offs after Kings Langley win

Weston AFC celebrate Keiran Thomas' goal in their 3-0 win over Kings Langley. - Credit: Lorna Davey

Weston AFC moved into the play-off places after a comfortable 3-0 win over Kings Langley last Saturday.

Goals either side of half-time from Nick McCootie and Dayle Grubb put Weston firmly in control at The Optima Stadium.

Keiran Thomas then competed the scoring with a goal on his return to the staring line-up after missing the last two games due to testing positive for the Coronavirus.

The win moves Weston up to fifth place in the Southern Premier South.

Dayle Grubb, left, with Weston AFC chairman Paul Bliss after picking up the Man of the Match award. - Credit: Lorna Davey

Manager Scott Bartlett made three changes from his side’s 2-1 triumph over United with Thomas restored to the starting line-up as captain, taking place of Grubb who captained Weston at Merthyr Town and Hayes & Yeading United.

There were also recalls for Jordan Bastin, following his heroic display at Skyex Stadium, and Lloyd Humphries.

But it was the Kings who went close twice within the first five minutes with both Sam Dreyer and Erin Amu firing over.

Marlon Jackson had Weston’s first opportunity moments later, after he was played in superbly by Jason Pope, but the forward was denied by Kings goalkeeper Jack Smith.

Dreyer then saw his header come back off the post after he met Jack Wood’s corner six-yards-out after seven minutes.

Smith then denied Jackson after an attempt on the left-hand side before he held Alfie Moulden’s header from Thomas’ teasing cross.

Grubb saw his effort from eight-yards-out drift wide before Humphries fired past Smith’s goal from 25 yards.

The former Cardiff City midfielder then pulled off a superb cross when his rabona met Jackson but the striker could only send his header just past the post as the contest looked to be heading goalless at the break.

However, Weston picked up the goal they deserved in the 44th minute after good work from Bastin found McCootie to tap home from one-yard out.

Nick McCootie during Weston AFC's 3-0 win over Kings Langley. - Credit: Lorna Davey

McCootie turned provider a minute after half-time when he found Grubb 18-yards-out and the midfielder rifled in a superb curling strike to double the Seagulls advantage.

Humphries went close to adding to the scoreline but his effort was saved by Smith before Jackson could only curl the rebound wide.

Will Hoskins struck the crossbar with the visitors best chance of the game before Thomas rounded off the scoring in the 84th minute.

The returning captain met Grubb’s cross to power home via the woodwork to seal the 3-0 win.

Weston AFC: Harris, Thomas (C), Bastin, Jagger-Cane, Pope, Avery, McCooite, Humphries, Jackson, (Vowles 84), Grubb, Moulden (Murray 79)