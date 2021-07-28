Weston Jets fly to top of table with double header victory at Bristol Buccaneers

Published: 3:00 PM July 28, 2021

Nick Hodder hitting a home run for Weston Jets in their win at Bristol Buccaneers. - Credit: Kev Robson

After defeating Bristol Buccaneers last weekend, Weston Jets travelled to Somerdale for the return fixtures looking to produce the same result.

The Jets couldn't have hoped for a better start with Dan Kirby-James and Darren Hines getting base hits before Nick Hodder brought them both home with a huge three-run home run smashed deep into the left field.

Some excellent pitching from Marshall Hanney and strong fielding from everyone kept the Buccaneers’ scoreline in check.

Weston Jets have now picked up back-to-back double header victories against Bristol Buccaneers after Sunday's success. - Credit: Kev Robson



The highlights were a very good catch at centre field by James Mortimer who then combined with Kirby-James and Hodder to turn a double play to get out the runner who didn't tag up.

James Carter then took a stunning catch running from short stop to shallow centre field, taking the ball coming over his shoulder barehanded after it bounced off his glove.

The Buccs were unable to cope with Hanney's fast ball as game one entered the final inning, being held to only one run, as the Jets held on to win game one of the doubleheader 11-8.

Russell Carpenter defending third base in Weston Jets' triumph at Bristol Buccaneers. - Credit: Kev Robson



Game two saw the Jets put in their best hitting display of the season so far, against some very good pitching.

There were some excellent hits by Roger Saddington, Russell Carpenter and Jamie Lawrence, who all had a multiple hit game. Hodder, Hines and Kirby-James also maintained their good hitting from game one.

Hanney was also very unlucky to just miss out on a home run to left field, easily clearing the fence but just the wrong side of the foul line.

Aaron Moore once again pitched a strong game for Weston and continues to improve every week.

Darren Hines in action for Weston Jets' during their game with Bristol Buccaneers. - Credit: Kev Robson



There was also a great unassisted double play by Carter who caught a very hard hit line drive at third base and then stepped on the bag to tag out the runner.

He also managed to make the throw to first which would have got the runner out returning to first for an extremely rare triple play if the Jets hadn't already had an earlier out on the board.

A very strong final inning scoring eight runs meant the lead was almost unassailable and Jets were able to close out the final inning conceding only one run to win by 22-9.

Jets now have four wins on the bounce which sees them move into first place in the South West and Wales Baseball League (SWWBL) Wessex division, tied with Taunton Muskets.

Marshall Hanney during Weston Jets' win at Bristol Buccaneers. - Credit: Kev Robson

“I was so pleased with everyone's performance and we are really starting to show great squad depth,” said Kirby-James.

“It was great to see so many stand out fielding plays and hits and team selection is starting to become more and more difficult each week.”

Next week sees Weston back at their home diamond at Robson Field for the visit of Taunton Muskets in a mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash.