Weston Jets secure a superb hard-hitting away victory over Bristol Buccaneers

Weston's Daniel Kirby-James says he "couldn't be more proud of the professionalism shown" by his side as they overcame Bristol Buccaneers 25-17 at Somerdale Pavilion last Sunday.

Despite recent defeats to Newton Abbott and Cardiff, Weston Jets went into the game with a positive attitude and in good spirits.

Both of their recent defeats have been close games and it was the Jets got off to a blistering start when they scored five runs in the first innings.

Things got even better for Weston in the second innings when they scored twelve unanswered runs, before striking out the Bristol batters for no score to end the innings on 17-1 and to put the Jets in a good posistion to win the game.

The highlight of the inning was Shortstop Jes Jimenez's fantastic score, as he was able to take advantage of an opposition overthrow and he used his speed to turn a triple hit into an inside the park Home Run.

Bristol Captain Richard Evans got his team refocused who came back to retire the next three Weston batters one after the other.

The Jets, who kept the scoreboard ticking over, scored another four runs in the sixth inning and in the last inning the Weston defence made a fine double play.

Pitcher Marshall Hanney, who had had another terrific game, fittingly got the final out when the ball was hit straight back to him and he calmly threw to first base for the game's winning final out.

Jets captain Daniel Kirby-James said afterwards:

"I couldn't be more proud of the professionalism shown by the team and the way we all stayed focused to the end," he added.

"Every single player contributed to this victory in one way or another but if I had to single anyone out it would be Darren Hines, who returned as our Catcher today after missing six games through injury.

"He had the best game, I've seen him play, both with the bat and when he was behind the plate, and he scored a great run with a perfectly timed steal to home which is very difficult to achieve".

Weston are back in action this Sunday when they take on last season's South West Champions Exeter Spitfires at Robson Field at Hutton Moor.

For more information about the Jets or taking up baseball check out their website visit www.westonjets.com