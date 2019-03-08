Advanced search

Weston Jets end best season with defeat to defending champions Exeter Spitfires

PUBLISHED: 17:28 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 16 August 2019

Marshall Hanney and Nick Hodder during their game with Exeter Spitfires at Robson Field

Marshall Hanney and Nick Hodder during their game with Exeter Spitfires at Robson Field

Weston Jets' season came to a end with a 22-7 loss to defending South West League champions Exeter Spitfires at Robson Field.

With very heavy rain throughout, conditions for both teams were incredibly difficult but they competed well and played out a hard-fought, competitive game.

The first five innings were close, with the visiting Spitfires taking an early three-run lead.

However, Weston managed to stayed in contention, mainly through some good defensive plays.

First baseman Kev Robson and centre-fielder Lee Sargent both made fine catches, while the Jets starting pitcher Marshall Hanney made some good plays to retire a number of the Spitfires.

Unfortunately for Weston, hits were proving very difficult to come by as Exeter's pitcher Mike Osborn, making his first start of the year, put on easily the best pitching performance the Jets had faced all season.

Osborn mixed in a great curveball with his blistering fastball, as he gave up only six hits for the entire game, while striking out 15 Weston batters.

Trailing by just five runs going into the sixth inning, Hanney was visibly tiring and Exeter took advantage.

Chris Taylor replaced Hanney on the mound to make his pitching debut, but despite doing remarkably well in the wet conditions, the Spitfires scored 12 more runs to effectively put the game out of reach of the Jets.

Once again, though, like so often this season, the Jets refused to roll over and came back strongly, scoring six runs with contributions from Garry Webb, Nick Hodder and Darren Hines as well as substitute David Coe.

Chris Taylor a,lso made two great reaction catches in the final innings.

A comeback proved impossible, though, and Osborn closed the game out for the Spitfires, finishing as strongly as he had started, striking out the final three Weston batters to send Exeter to the Championship final at the expense of the Jets.

The 2019 season has been a successful one both on and off the field for Weston with the club continuing to grow and expand its membership.

The team also played much more competitively and won their highest amount of games ever during a campaign with four.

To find out more about the Jets or to try baseball visit their website westonjets.com.

