Weston Jets fly up the table to second place after Bournemouth Bears games

Published: 2:00 PM June 16, 2021

After the long road trip to Newquay to play the Cornish Claycutters last time out, which resulted in a win and a draw for Weston Jets, league newcomers Bournemouth Bears visited Robson Field at the weekend.

Although new to the South West Baseball League, Bournemouth have a long history and a strong side and quickly raced into a 4-1 lead after just three innings in game one of the double-header.

Weston Jets second base Garry Webb tagging out a Bournemouth Bears runner. - Credit: Kev Robson

The Jets roared back into contention in the bottom of the fourth inning when shortstop Dan Kirby-James hit a terrific triple to deep left field which drove in three runs.

A great defensive double play by the Jets in the final inning retired the Bears without them adding to their lead and Weston smelled blood.

Last week’s home run king Nick Hodder almost repeated the feat again, his deep blast falling just short of the fence for a double.

Garry Webb then hit a single to drive Hodder home and this was followed by some patient batting at the plate, notably from rookie third baseman Russell Carpenter, which resulted in four more Weston runs and a 10-9 Jets win.

Sadly Weston couldn’t find a repeat of the winning formula in game two, despite some fine pitching from James Carter making his debut on the mound.

Weston Jets third baseman Russell Carpenter in action against Bournemouth Bears. - Credit: Kev Robson

Aaron Moore was also extremely unlucky, hitting some fine shots but unfortunately being caught every time.

Kirby-James said: “Aaron was particularly unlucky. One catch that got him out was the finest catch I’ve witnessed at this level."

Yolanda Berry got a fantastic unassisted double play but the Jets ultimately tired in the blazing heat and Bournemouth took a 10-5 win in game two.

Kirby-James added: “I was very pleased with how patient our batting was. Russell (Carpenter) in particular put into practice what he had learnt from training and recognised what his strike zone was and played effectively, earning himself quite a few walks.

"The comeback by our guys in the fourth inning of game one was especially pleasing and galvanised the team and our morale. Our base running was on point all day but unfortunately their catcher was very good and had a great throw and was very effective with his pick-off attempts."

Weston Jets' Nick Hodder in defence during their game with Bournemouth Bears. - Credit: Kev Robson

The results leave the Jets second in their division having won two and lost two games.

They have a weekend off before an away game at Bristol Bats on June 27.