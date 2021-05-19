News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Tennis Club juniors trio shine in County Tennis

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM May 19, 2021   
Weston Tennis Club junior trio Febe Kenna, Joshua "Jay" Weall and Molly Weall

Weston Tennis Club junior trio from left to right: Febe Kenna, Joshua "Jay" Weall and Molly Weall all smile for the camera. - Credit: Weston Tennis Club

Three Weston Tennis Club juniors took part in the County Cup race, competing against other counties.

Joshua "Jay" Weall, who plays in the 14 & under group, won all four of his matches in Newquay and the Avon team came out on top winning their box. 

Jay is also representing the Under-14s in their National league finals.

Molly Weall, who represents the under-nines, played in Bath last weekend and won three of her four matches.

Febe Kenna took part in the LTA National Series Under-10sr, where the best 36 players in the whole country had been selected to compete.

You may also want to watch:

Kenna did well, winning three matches out of six, and over the May Bank Holiday she won the Under-10s Grade 4 competition at Bridgwater, playing some fantastic attacking tennis.

Kenna represents Avon and is looking forward to her next event this coming weekend.

For more information on Weston Tennis Club, membership options and coaching that is available please contact head coach Jamie Allen on 07790 937448, email jamieallentennis@yahoo.co.uk or view the club website clubspark.lta.org.uk/WestonTennisClub.

