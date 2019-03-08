Advanced search

Martial arts: Awards for Weston Karate Club members

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 April 2019

Weston Karate Club's Bartosz Glogowski and Milan Mores have attained their black belts

Archant

Weston Karate Club’s Bartosz Glogowski and Milan Mores attainted their black belt at the Worle Centre recently.

Weston Karate Club's Kevin Roberts receives his fifth danWeston Karate Club's Kevin Roberts receives his fifth dan

After four years of regular study to reach the level needed to take the exam, they studied a kata called Chinte, led by Sensei Mervyn O’Donnell, an eighth dan.

The second part of the course concentrated on the exam syllabus, led by Sensei Kevin Roberts, and was followed by the gradings, which tested karate training, kata and kumite.

Sensei Roberts was also presented with his fifth dan diploma by O’Donnell, having been assessed over a period of 18 months.

The prestigious award not only took into account his ability to demonstrate his skills but also evaluated his teaching ability and karate knowledge.

Roberts took his first dan back in 1986 and continues to lead Weston Karate Club.

For further information email westonkatareclub@hotmail.co.uk or call 01934 624713 or pop into Hutton Moor on Mondays or Wednesdays from 6pm.

You can also visit their website westonkarateclub.co.uk and facebook page westonkarateclub.

