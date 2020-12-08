Weston knocked out of Buildbase FA Trophy by Chesham United

Published: 9:43 PM December 8, 2020

Dayle Grubb's penalty against Chesham United was his 100th for Weston in 371 games. - Credit: Will Cooper/Wil.T.Photography

Dayle Grubb’s 100th goal for Weston wasn’t enough as Chesham United secured a place in the second round of the FA Trophy in an explosive match behind closed doors at The Optima Stadium.

But that didn’t stop nine fans from watching the game on the bank near behind the NK Group Stand, including one on a step ladder, watching the captain for the night step up to send Sam Beasant the wrong way from the spot to level the scores after Jake Cass’ earlier header.

The Generals then restored their lead after The Seagulls conceded possession from their own throw in to allow United to drive forward and the ball ended up with Clayton, who found Oliyide and the forward calmly slotted home past Luke Purnell into the far corner.

But the game was marked with unsavoury incidents with a number of tackles flying in and at half-time all 22 players and coaching staff were involved in a brawl as they left the pitch.

And after Cass scored again early in the second-half, when he curled home to send Chesham into the second round.

Scott Bartlett made one change from the previous round win over Larkhall Athleitc by bringing in Jacob Jagger-Cane for Lewis Hall.

But it was the visitors who started brightly after T’Sharne Gallimore’s low shot from the edge of the penalty area was saved by Purnell down to his right, before The Generals would go one better moments later.

A lovely one-two between Karl Oliyide and Bradley Clayton saw the latter’s cross to around the penalty spot powerfully headed home by Cass.

But The Seagulls equalised almost immediately after James Waite was bought down in the box to leave Chesham incensed with the decision to award the penalty.

And despite the protests the referee pointed to spot allowing Grubb to stroke the ball into the bottom right hand corner to reach the landmark in 371 matches.

Weston celebrates Dayle Grubb's equaliser against Chesham United. - Credit: Will Cooper/Wil.T.Photography

The visitors restored their lead just after half an hour when a quick counter allowed Clayton to free Oliyide and he was able to slot the ball home.

The hosts then went close to finding their second equaliser when Scott Laird’s wonderfully executed ball across goal just went beyond Mike Symons as the forward couldn’t stretch far enough to tap home.

And just moments later Laird was booked following a coming together with Kieran Murphy with the defender booked as half-time approached.

But as the two sides were making their way back both teams squared against each other regarding earlier events, which saw the referee attempting to clam down high tempers.

James Duncan and Michael Murray’s side started the second-half in similar fashion as Oliyide rounder Purnell and looked to make it three but Sam Avery was there to clear the ball of the line, which only delayed the inevitable moments later.

Jagger-Cane was dispossessed 25-yards-out from Cass and the returning forward was able to have a free run at goal and curled it home past Purnell for his second of the night to ensure Chesham a place in the hat for the next round.

Weston XI: Luke Purnell, Kieran Thomas, Scott Laird, Lloyd Humphries, Sam Avery, Aaron Parsons, James Waite, Jacob Jagger-Cane (Sam Hendy, 75), Mike Symons, (Nick McCootie, 69) Dayle Grubb (C) and Matt Jones (Ryan Jones, 69)

Chesham United XI: Sam Beasant, Sam Jenkins, Lewis Rolfe, Steve Brown (C), Kieran Murphy, Adam Martin, T’Sharene Gallimore, Zak Joseph, (Dave Pearce, 79), Bradley Clayton, Karl Oliyide (Eoin Casey, 61) and Jake Cass (Ronny Mfinda, 88)