Weston Ladies AFC win summer five-a-side tournament

Weston Ladies AFC were crowned champions of their summer five-a-side tournament last Sunday.

A total of 11 teams competed, from National League sides to County Division Three squads, with everyone battling not just each other but also the heat on one of the hottest days of year on the 3G at The Optima Stadium.

There was some really impressive football on show from every side, highlighting the growth in the game over the last few years and how the gaps between divisions are getting ever smaller.

The day started well for the Seagulls as they took three points after a 2-0 win over the highest-ranking team in the competition, National League side Portishead Town.

This seemed to really spur Weston on and the confidence in their play was fantastic to watch as they topped their group and went through to the quarter-finals along with Gloucester sides Melksham, Bradley Stoke, St Valliers A & B, plus fellow Somerset representatives, Middlezoy, Portishead and Keynsham Town.

St Valliers looked to have the best chance of lifting the trophy after both of their squads sealed a place in the two semi-finals with Weston and Middlezoy Rovers.

However, Sarah Adams’ side overturned St Valliers A in a tense penalty shootout whilst St Valliers B beat Middlezoy in another shootout.

The final was another close call as Weston showcased impressive team play to create shooting opportunities while St Valliers caused problems with longer range efforts.

The game finished 0-0 and the outcome was again decided on penalties, with the Seagulls taking the win after scoring 22 goals and conceding just once throughout the whole tournament.

"It was great to see so many local teams get involved and the level of competition from every squad was fantastic,” said Adams.

"The standard of women's football is improving year on year and events like this are not only a great opportunity to showcase football in our area but also a great opportunity for teams to get together and network.

“We can't wait to host again next summer and see who will be the next name on our trophy."

Weston face Frome Town in their first pre-season fixture on The Optima Stadium’s 3G on Sunday (2pm).