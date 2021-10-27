Nothing to sperate Weston Ladies and Cheddar Ladies in eight-goal thriller

Published: 9:00 AM October 27, 2021 Updated: 9:16 AM October 27, 2021

Weston Ladies HC and Cheddar Ladies held each other to a exciting 4-4 draw in a friendly last Saturday

Weston opened the scoring when Cherie Broadfield received the ball from the middle of the pitch consisting of Aga Maciejczyk, Grace Clifford and Phoebe Hughes getting the ball into the D and Highes scoring the first goal for Weston.



Cheddar went full guns blazing and took the ball into Weston’s D where the ball found Lauren Frost, despite the hosts defence doing their best to get the ball away, she slipped it past goalkeeper Lucy Smale to level the scores.



Weston kept their heads up, readjusted their play and the ball saw it’s way out to the wing to Emily Withers who played the ball across the pitch and it ended up in Cheddar’s D where Aimee Grimes scored Weston’s second goal.



Cheddar moved the ball again up the pitch into Weston’s D where Rute Serra, Brayley Farrow and Millie Royce played some great hockey and cleared the ball it came back in at Smale who made some beautiful saves but Cheddar scored again through Sarah Dowden.



With all to play for, Weston and Cheddar fought fiercely with Shelly Parkins and Zoe Bacon playing the ball up the wing and into the middle of the pitch where it found Maciejczyk who got the ball into the D and onto a cheddar foot giving Weston chance to score from the penalty corner which Grimes did with a shot from the top of the D.



Unfortunately Cheddar were so determined and they managed to get the ball back into Weston’s D and scored a cracker of a goal through Frost to level the scores once again.



Both teams were fighting to get the next goal and Cheddar managed to find play straight through the middle of Weston scoring yet another goal as Frost completed her hat-trick.



It didn’t take long for Weston to level things up as Clifford and Hughes made some great link up play on the wings and got the ball to Maciejczyk.



She from the half way line, took the ball and got herself into the D and softly passing the ball past the keeper, making the score 4-4.



Knowing there was less than a minute left, both teams pressed for a goal. The last moments of the game was a short corner for Cheddar but a right corner diving save by Smale saw the game finish 4-4.