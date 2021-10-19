Weston Ladies and Weston Mendip play out six-goal thriller in local derby

Published: 3:56 PM October 19, 2021

All smiles for Weston Ladies as they pose for the camera after the match with Weston Mendip. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston Ladies and Weston Mendip played out a six-goal thriller which saw both sides take a share of the spoils at The Optima Stadium 3G pitch last Sunday.

Mendip opened the scoring after 16 minutes when a through ball from Abbie Mills found striker Michelle Munro who finished convincingly.

The hosts then equalised just before half-time after Katie Sharkey’s shot fell to Natasha Crew to slot in at the back post.

The second half strongly with a cross from Josie Cherson finding captain Charlotte Suktem who lobbed substitute goalkeeper Becky King jus outside the box.

Crew levelled the scores when she capitalised on a goalkeeping error and coolly shot from just outside the box.

Munro gave the visitors the lead again for third time before Sharkey picked the ball up around the halfway line, drove forward into the box and had her shot cleared off the line.

However, Sherise Binns' corner found the rising head of Emilie Stephens to get her first goal of the season and end the derby all square in a great advert for women's football.

