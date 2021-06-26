Weston Ladies maintain perfect start to season by beating Winscombe Whites

Published: 12:00 PM June 26, 2021

All smiles for the ladies of Weston Hockey Club as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Weston Hockey Club

Weston Ladies maintained their perfect start to the season with a fourth win in a row against Winscombe Whites at Clevedon School.

Just like in recent weeks, the Ladies started strongly with forwards Aimee Grimes, Grace Clifford, and Emily Withers making numerous attempts in the Winscombe D to no avail, but it wasn't long before Clifford was in the right place to slot home to give Weston to take the lead.

Using subs saw the midfield of Clare Dale, Georgia Dale, Millie Royce, rotating bringing Zoe Bacon, Cherie Broadfield and Phoebe Hughes in to keep fresh legs and keep Winscombe in their own half

And when Winscombe had small possession and attacks, they were soon closed down by defence of Bayley Farrow, Leva Aucynaite, Rute Serra, Sian Carroll and goalkeeper Lucy Smale.

Following the goal Weston looked to find a second with more pressure on Winscombe, but crosses into the D were left untouched by a blue shirt.

Wanting to start the second half as they finished Weston applied more pressure with Hughes running through the Winscombe D for a shot to rebound to Georgia Dale to find the backboard.

Weston seemed to then get complacent, giving Winscombe more time and space to attack only to be denied again by the defence including Libby Avery and Sophie Solomon.

But it was only so long before Weston's disparity saw Winscombe find the back of the net for their first and only goal of the game.

This woke Weston up, and although Winscombe tried multiple more times the game was finally put to bed by Grimes, after shots missed by Clifford, saw a third and final goal cross the Winscombe line.

The Redrow Homes Player of the Match went to Bayley Farrow for her timely tackles and solid all round defending.