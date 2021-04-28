Weston held by Old Bristolians in a hard-fought draw

Published: 1:00 PM April 28, 2021

All smiles for the ladies of Weston Hockey Club ahead of their friendly with Old Bristolians. - Credit: Weston Hockey Club

Weston Ladies followed up last week's impressive 3-1 win against Nailsea with a 2-2 draw with Old Bristolians thirds.

They made a slow start as they struggled to get into the game but eventually found their footing leading to some great play out on the wings from Clare Dale, Emily Withers, Zoe Bacon, and Lucy Fletcher.

Their efforts were rewarded when Sian Carroll sent the ball into the D and Grace Clifford slotted it home.

Rebecca Grimes, Phoebe Hughes and Lauren Davis kept the pressure on the opposition defence but couldn’t add to the score.

Weston's defence, made up of a mixture of Aga Maciejczyk, Bailey Farrow, Ruth Serra, Carroll and Eva Ferdinando and goalkeeper Lucy Smale, had to stave off a few short corners and counter attacks as the first half ended 1-0.

But Weston came out stronger in the second half and were much more composed, only for the opposition to catch them on the break and level.

The hosts continued to press and were awarded a few short corners in the second half, one of which led to Maciejczyk scoring from a rebound to make it 2-1.

OBs soon found their footing and piled on the attacks before a break through the middle led to a two-on-one and a second equalising goal.

The joint Redrow Women of the Match award went to Carroll and Maciejczyk for their fantastic display of defending at the back and their involvement in the goals.