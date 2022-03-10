Weston Ladies beat Westberries to move out of relegation zone

All smiles for Weston Ladies as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Rob Mount

Weston Ladies moved out of the relegation zone with a 4-2 win at Westberries fourths on Saturday.

They travelled up the M5 to Coombe Dingle without any substitutes and knew they had their work cut out and needed to focus on maintaining possession and letting the ball do most the work.

Bayley Farrow, Cherie Broadfield and Ieva Aucynaite at the back proved strong with Aga Maciejzyck and Verity Pern just in front, Bidwell and Dale out on the wings and Phoebe Hughes, Grace Clifford and Aimee Grimes up top.

The game started well from the off with Weston piling on the pressure and it didn’t take long to go 1-0 up when Grimes passed the ball to Clifford from the T spot to slot home.

The visitors continued playing well and soon found a second goal when Westberries tried to clear a shot away and it found Grimes’s stick and she hit it though the legs of a home player to double Weston's lead.

Westberries didn’t give up, though, and caught Weston on a quick counter attack which saw a two-on-one with keeper Lucy Smale who couldn’t keep the ball out the goal as the first half ended 2-1.

The second half started well for Weston and they were soon rewarded with their third goal when Grimes slapped the ball into the keeper's pads and it rebounded for Bidwell to push it over the line.

A quick counter from Westberries saw another two-on-one but this time Smale was quick to the top of the D to make a sliding save.

As Weston's legs began to tire Westberries pushed forward and they managed to slip through the gaps to cut the visitors lead down to one.

But as Weston continued to push through the ball saw it’s way into the D where Grimes was waiting on the post for the pass, which she received to score their fourth goal of the game to seal the points.