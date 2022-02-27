Sarah Adams: Weston Ladies 'really excited' for Somerset Women's Junior Cup semi-final

All smiles for Weston Ladies as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Manager Sarah Adams said Weston Ladies AFC are “really excited” for the “biggest game” the club has had over the last couple of seasons ahead of their Somerset Women’s Junior Cup semi-final at Keynsham Town Reserves this afternoon.

The Seagulls started proceedings by beating Wells City Ladies 6-1 in the second round of the competition before being awarded a walk over at Keynsham Town Ladies Academicals in the quarter-finals.

Portishead Town Ladies Reserves or Bridgwater United Women under-21s await the winners.

“We are all really excited for this Sunday’s semi-final match,” Adams said.

“We've not played for a couple of weeks so just to get back out on the pitch will be great.

“This is probably the biggest game we've had over the last couple of seasons. But we know with our position in the league we have even bigger fixtures to come.”

Weston Ladies manager Sarah Adams. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Adams has confirmed she will be able to put out an “incredibly strong side” at the AJN Stadium this afternoon

“It's a competition that we all love and the vast majority of our squad have previously been successful in with prior clubs,” she added.

“We'd love to make it to the final but know what a tough game it's going to be.”

Adams hailed the character of her team and praised her side’s resolve, saying Weston have grown a lot since the beginning of the South West Regional Women’s Football League Northern Division season.

And with league matches at Weston Mendip, Cheltenham Town Ladies Development and Almonsbury Women to come, Adams said the run in the Cup will give her side confidence in their remaining three games.

“The side has made incredible progress since the start of the season,” she said.

“We have evolved and developed with each game and are not deserving of the league position we have found ourselves in so this semi-final is a great morale booster to kick start our final block of league fixtures.”

