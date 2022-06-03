Weston Ladies expand set-up with new development team

Weston Ladies have announced they are expanding their female provision to provide footballing opportunity to all abilities with a new development team.

The new side, which will compete from the 2022-23 season, will give those who have maybe not played for a while a chance to dust their boots off and get back into football in a fun, friendly environment.

It would also suit someone who wants to use football as a way of getting fit and healthy and be a perfect opportunity for women who have maybe never played before but always wanted to give it a try.

This is the latest expansion to Weston’s female programme after Walking football expanded earlier in the year, to include a female team for the over-55s.

Open sessions for new players will be on Wednesday June 22 and June 29 between 7pm and 8.30pm at The Optima Stadium.

The club have also confirmed there will be a female only five-a-side tournament on Saturday July 17 at 11am on the 3G pitch.

There are two ways of entering, first as as a team, where there can be between five and eight players, or you can register your interest as an individual and get placed into a team with other individual players.

Weston Ladies manager Sarah Adams spoke of her delight with Weston Mercury Sport and said: "It's a great time to get involved in women's football and we are really hoping that lots of players, with lots or no experience at all, are inspired by the Women's 2022 Euros being held in the UK this summer.

“With the development of this new team we now have two completely different offerings - one team with the focus on performance, who will continue to compete in the sixth tier of the women's game and now this really important other team, with a focus more on development, and making football a really fun and social way of improving fitness and some skills along the way.”

To sign up for the open sessions visit https://forms.office.com/r/AkH4Jmb9Tf

To sign up for the tournament go to https://forms.office.com/r/gYn1GNZvQN