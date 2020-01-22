Weston women fall just short after narrow home defeat at hands of Somerset Gryphons

Weston ladies captain Rebecca Childs converts her penalty against Somerset Gryphons. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston's women fell just short of picking up their first points of 2020 after coming from two goals down before losing 4-3 to Somerset Gryphons at Priory Community School.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston ladies v Somerset Gryphons. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston ladies v Somerset Gryphons. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In their first game since the winter break, the hosts started brightly and the forward paring of Grace Clifford and Phoebe Hughes pressed from the off and built pressure to turn the ball over.

With support from Rebecca Childs and Kat Williams, Weston made their way into the D, with a pass out wide to Lucy Fletcher, who won a short corner.

Following the set piece, a shot rebounded off the post from an awkward angle and Gryphons used this opportunity to score the first goal of the game.

Worse was to follow after a reverse from the Gryphons saw the visitors go two up.

Weston ladies v Somerset Gryphons. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston ladies v Somerset Gryphons. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

However, Weston kept their heads up and after Ellie Atwell turned the ball around and drove for the D, her pass to Aimee Grimes created a chance for the home side.

After seeing her shot blocked by a Gryphons foot on the line, Weston were awarded a penalty and captain Childs stepped up with a cool disposition, not giving away where she was aiming, before firing the ball past the keeper to halve the deficit.

A quick break away saw Gryphons score a third, despite Anita Wright's determination, as the visitors restored their two-goal cushion at the break.

After a motivational team talk, Weston came out of the blocks strongly and within the first five minutes pulled one back.

Weston ladies v Somerset Gryphons. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston ladies v Somerset Gryphons. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A pass up the line from Panele found Fletcher, who picked out Clifford before she passed across the D into the path of Grimes to drive it home.

With Weston continuing to pile on the pressure they turned over the ball on multiple occasions to see them back in Gryphons D.

Childs used the advantage and fired the ball into the back of the net for her second of the day to level the scores.

However, Gryphons restored their lead once again to narrowly defeat Weston, for whom Carroll, Childs, Fletcher and Panele shared the player of the match award.

Weston ladies v Somerset Gryphons. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston ladies v Somerset Gryphons. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The game shows the progress Weston have made over the course of the season and they travel to Taunton Civil Service on Saturday, looking to get back to winning ways.