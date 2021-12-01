WATCH: Weston Ladies AFC’s message of support for Rainbow Laces campaign

Weston Ladies AFC are full of support for the Rainbow Laces campaign and want to make the game inclusive for all. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston Ladies AFC have one single, yet simple, message - the game of football is for all.

It is for anyone regardless of their culture, ethnicity, religion and sexuality.

This year is the eighth year of Rainbow Laces, a campaign set up by Stonewall and will run up to Sunday December 12.

It has been a pillar of support for a number of people in the LGBTQ+ community over the last few years.

And It has never been as important than now.

In October Josh Cavallo, who plays for Adelaide United in the Australia's A-League, came out and made headlines around the world.

By coming out he becomes the only current top-flight male professional footballer in the world to do so.

He follows the likes of Justin Fashanu, Thomas Hitzlsperger and Robbie Rogers, before him to confirm their homosexuality.

But with less and less people willing to come out, the question needs to be raised why is it that people are not ready to announce to the world their sexuality.

Also, in 2021, why do people feel conflicted and hide away their true feelings.

On a cold, yet crisp, Tuesday night, on the 3G pitch next to The Optima Stadium, Sarah Adams’ side are training with smiles and their faces hungry for success.

Captain Georgia Ferdinando is rallying the team whilst wearing the Rainbow Laces in allegiance and support of the campaign and what it stands for.

“Football is game for everyone, it should be made inclusive and accessible for everyone,” she said.

“It does not matter who you are, you should have the right to play football so that’s why it’s important to me.

“Everyone deserves to enjoy football the same way I do and the same way as my teammates do. It is really important to us as a club as well.“

Teammate Harry Eades echoed Ferdinando’s thoughts, saying: “It’s important to me because all my friends are here. From the moment I came here it’s been nothing but welcoming.

“I’ve met some great people even when I’ve been feeling nervous about coming, or anything like that.

“As soon as I get here and see my friends and kick a ball around nothing else matters and that’s how it should be. That’s how it should be for anyone.”

But there is still some way to make the game inclusive for everyone.

According to Stonewall 66 per cent of LGBTQ+ people felt that there were problems with homophobia and transphobia in sport and that this acted as a barrier to LGBTQ+ people taking part.

While a third of supporters say they believe LGBTQ+ supporters aren’t made to feel welcome and accepted at matches.

But Ferdinando believes Rainbow Laces should be for “anybody who plays sport” and the laces can be used to “back the campaign” and “support the community.”

The Weston College’s Football Development Officer added: “It’s important to the town because we have a lot or sports teams, a lot of different clubs, a lot students at college as well and schools competing with teams.

“I think It’s really important to show that we are behind the community and our town and in our sports clubs. Educate children as well about equal rights and inclusivity in sport.”

'Lace Up and Speak Up' is the key message for this year's campaign.

Nigel Briers, co-director of Weston Pride and Inclusion Officer UK Pride Organisers Network, said he is delighted to see this coming to the forefront with a message of sport for all.

"I'm fully supportive of the Rainbow Laces campaign. If football is your game, please support it by taking the steps to lace up with the message of inclusion,” he added.

"When you play the game kick with pride and whoever is the recipient of your efforts show them that you and your team are LGBTQ + inclusive. You are welcome to be yourself and participate regardless of your identity.”

But the growth of social media has been a major phenomenon in the last decade, especially though the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Backlino, the platforms have almost tripled their total user base from 970 million in 2010 to the number passing 4.48 billion users in July 2021 and it is still on the rise.

Over half of the world’s population is active on social media for people aged 13 or over at 56.8 per cent.

Glaad reported in an Anti-Defamation League survey referred to in the index that LGBTQ+ social media users have experienced more harassment and hate speech in the last 18 months at a much higher rate than all other identity groups with 64 per cent.

However, Eades says the abuse shouldn't stop people of any sexual orientation from going out and playing sport, in particular football, and being who they are.

"After the pandemic and everything there has obviously been a massive increase in cyber bullying and lots of negative things put through on social media and over the internet,” says Eades.

"People can sit at home and say what they like. Whereas when it is face-to-face it is very different and although there has been a lot of things like Pride and things like that, they do shine a light on the LGBTQ+ community.

"But, also, a lot of negatively is thrown that way and it is just really important to go we are there. We are part of everything as anyone else and it doesn't matter and you can do what you like.

"If you want to go and play football you should. I was nervous for years about going and playing for a team. The whole thing of meeting new people was terrifying.

"But actually, no matter what was going on when I turn up to training, I am just another person kicking a ball around. It doesn't matter and nothing else matters. Within a few minutes I feel completely normal and relaxed and I go home with a smile on my face.

"Because I have seen my friends and I have kicked a ball around and had a good time. That's exactly how it should be. Nothing else should matter and you should be able to turn up and just do what you enjoy doing and that should be it."

But, according to Stonewall, more than two in five LGBTQ+ people don’t feel like sport is a welcoming place.

Ferdinando believes it’s all about teaching people and making people aware about the subject.

And as a team they will continue to showcase their support for anyone who plays the game.

“I think a lot of that is probably around stereotypical views and old-fashioned opinions,” she added.

“It doesn’t matter at all but especially in today’s society I think a big thing is education. Educating those children in schools and colleges from a young age.

“With this campaign, it is a great start, I think it is just really important to make everyone feel included.

“For us as a club we will wear our Rainbow Laces with pride and we are always welcoming and friendly to everyone.

“Making it all about fun, not making it about who you are or your ability just making sure everyone has a safe place in football where they can have fun, meet new people and enjoy it really.”

Eades said wearing the Rainbow Laces can make a “huge difference” and the whole team, all the way from the men to the academy and walking football should get involved in the Rainbow Laces campaign.

“There is a lot of people within the LGBTQ+ community in Weston and just by wearing the laces and showing we are inclusive is really important,” Eades said.

“It makes people feel welcome and know that they can come to the club. It really doesn’t matter. As long as they are up for the game, to make friends and enjoy being here then that’s all that matters.

“We are also such a big club and a big part of Weston and if we weren’t part of this then we just should be. We can make a big influence on the town and not just within sport but out of sport - as well as through supporters and various other things around the community.

“It’s just really important to get that message out there and just make it known that it doesn’t matter about anything else. If you want to go and do something, then you just should go and do it.”

If you need support, advice or want to find out more visit https://www.stonewall.org.uk/our-work/campaigns/rainbow-laces or call 0800 0502020. Lines are open 9:30 - 4:30 Monday to Friday.