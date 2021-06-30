Weston Ladies reveal 2021-22 pre-season schedule staring at Olveston United

Published: 6:20 PM June 30, 2021

Weston Ladies after their pre-season match against Middlezoy last summer. Picture: Josh Thomas - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston Ladies AFC have unveiled their pre-season schedule.

The Seagulls start proceedings on Sunday July 18 at Olveston United before hosting AEK Boco one week later.

Weston visit Stockwood Wanderers on August 1 before taking back-to-back home games with Forest Green Rovers and Cheddar on August 15 and 29.

All games are 2pm kick-offs.

“I’m really happy to finally be able to start preparing for the 2021/22 campaign,” manager Sarah Adams said.

You may also want to watch:

“We have got a really competitive schedule that will allow us to test ourselves and experiment over the summer.

“Olveston are a newly formed team who got off to a great start with promotion last season so they will be full of confidence and sure to give us a good challenge.

“AEK Boco are a familiar opponent who we've played each year until last year's league restructure. They are a strong side and will test us with their attacking football.

“Stockwood Wanders are newly promoted and grow stronger every season.

“Forest Green are another newly promoted side who will be competing in the Premier Division. We are expecting them to be a well organised outfit along with our neighbours Cheddar who we always enjoy a competitive fixture against.”

The club also have an open session on July 7 on the Optima 3G at 7pm.

It's a chance to get a feel for the club and meet existing players and for anyone who wants to come and try.

Adams said it was a “great opportunity” to join their “ambitious, friendly and professional club".

But with everything in place for a good season, what are the club’s aims?

“We want to build a strong team that can compete in this league and beyond,” Adams added.

“We're looking forward to another FA Cup run as well and just getting back to some normality with regular fixtures so our squad can enjoy the game again.”