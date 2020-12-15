Weston Ladies win Firebrands friendly

Published: 1:00 PM December 15, 2020

Weston Ladies have returned to action following the latest national lockdown - Credit: Redrow Homes

Weston Ladies earned a 1-0 win over Firebrands thirds in their friendly contest at Priory School on Saturday.

The home side produced a composed performance, after a shaky start, as they made good use of the space and switched the ball around well at the back.

Clifford, Hughes, Childs and Grimes all had chances to open the scoring late in the first half, which remained goalless.

And more pressure was applied in the second half, as G Dale, C Dale, Carroll and Adams combined well in midfield to send balls up to the forwards.

Firebrands managed to break out a few times to win short corners, but Weston defended well despite losing Maciejczyk to a finger injury when hit by the ball.

Farrow and Parkins pushed up to support the attack as Weston searched for a winner, which came late on when Grimes slotted home after some quick interplay between Clifford and Childs.

Smale had to be alert to deny Firebrands a late equaliser, as the Redrow Homes player of the match award was shared between Carroll, Farrow and Adams.

The men made a short trip to take on their Firebrands rivals and made a bright start as Luke Stout, Neate, Collins and J Leeks moved the ball nicely around the back.

Davis and A Leeks combined to move the ball wide to wingers Bily and Curry Garden man of the match Cameron Slater, who buried a sweet reverse stick strike into the top left corner from Stout's pass to open the scoring.

Weston kept pressing through Lawrence and Beer and were unlucky not to add another goal, before the hosts began to apply pressure.

Baker, Morgan and Cunningham offered fresh legs for Weston, but a lapse in concentration by Neate allowed Firebrands to fire past Fox from the top of the D.

Fox made a string of fine saves after the restart, but was eventually beaten for a second time by a well-dispatched shot to take the lead.

Cunningham, A Leeks, J Lawrence, Baker and Slater got Weston back on the front foot after that, but Firebrands went 3-1 up with a controversial goal, which was hotly disputed by Stout, and that was how it finished.

The two sides are due to meet again in a return fixture at Priory School this Saturday, starting at 1.30pm.







