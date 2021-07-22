Weston AFC to launch Ladies Walking Football sessions at The Optima
- Credit: Josh Thomas
Weston AFC have announced they have set up sessions at The Optima Stadium for their new Ladies Walking Football team.
The side will follow in the footsteps of the successful Men’s Walking Football and Ladies Football set-up.
These sessions are open to women of all footballing abilities and will have an emphasis on fun and enjoyment.
The club is asking those who might like to join the sessions to fill out an online form at bit.ly/LadiesWalking.
"I'm really pleased to see Weston stepping out ahead of many others by expanding their walking football provision to include ladies,” Weston Ladies manager Sarah Adams told the club’s website.
“The health benefits from sport are obvious but also the social and psychological gains from being part of a team are massive.”
You may also want to watch:
Lach Geddes, Weston AFC Community Director and Walking Football Manager, added: “If you are over 18 years of age and looking to try or get back into football or looking for some fun and exercise, give walking football a try.
"It is so enjoyable and keeps you fit and it becomes a very social event. After playing we all have refreshments and a good laugh and catch up."
