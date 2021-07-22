Weston AFC to launch Ladies Walking Football sessions at The Optima

Published: 1:00 PM July 22, 2021

Weston Ladies after their pre-season match against Middlezoy Rovers last summer. Picture: Josh Thomas - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston AFC have announced they have set up sessions at The Optima Stadium for their new Ladies Walking Football team.

The side will follow in the footsteps of the successful Men’s Walking Football and Ladies Football set-up.

These sessions are open to women of all footballing abilities and will have an emphasis on fun and enjoyment.

The club is asking those who might like to join the sessions to fill out an online form at bit.ly/LadiesWalking.

Weston Ladies manager Sarah Adams during their pre-season match against Middlezoy Rovers Ladies last summer. - Credit: Josh Thomas

"I'm really pleased to see Weston stepping out ahead of many others by expanding their walking football provision to include ladies,” Weston Ladies manager Sarah Adams told the club’s website.

“The health benefits from sport are obvious but also the social and psychological gains from being part of a team are massive.”

All smiles for Lach Geddes after playing for Weston over-50s. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Lach Geddes, Weston AFC Community Director and Walking Football Manager, added: “If you are over 18 years of age and looking to try or get back into football or looking for some fun and exercise, give walking football a try.

"It is so enjoyable and keeps you fit and it becomes a very social event. After playing we all have refreshments and a good laugh and catch up."