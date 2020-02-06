Weston still waiting for first win of 2020 after letting a lead slip at West Wilts rivals

Weston men's first team, back row, Curt Watkins, Paul Ninnis, Chris Etchells, George Davis, Jack Pitt, David Beer, Ross Harrington, front, Alex Leeks, CJ Neate, Roy Beer, Connor Mobsby, Cam Slater (pic Mark Atherton) Archant

Weston's search for their first win in 2020 continued as they let a two-goal lead slip again to West Wilts in a physical encounter at Kingdown School in Warminster.

CJ Neate opened the scoring for Weston after he slotted his drag flick past the West Wilts keeper.

And things got even better for the visitors when David Beer picked the ball up from a saved short corner attempt and coolly placed it home.

Weston have often been 2-0 up this season and struggled to come away with any sort of result and Saturday was no different, as the hosts replied from a short corner as Roy Beer could only get a slight touch on the ball.

West Wilts were then awarded a controversial short corner which was slipped to the left of the runners before coming back across the Weston goal and was finished at the back post to level.

Tensions started to run high and the game became slightly more physical, but good work by full-back Ross Harrington on the left found Chris Etchells inside the D to flick the ball past the keeper for Curry Garden man of the match Harry Thompson to put Weston 3-2 up.

With half-time looming Weston tried to hold on to their lead but another West Wilts short corner was slipped past their defenders and it was all square at the break.

Weston started positively after the restart but went down to 10 men as captain Sam Neate received a 10-minute yellow card.

The second half was the polar opposite of the goal feast in the first, but with both teams pushing forward to find a winner, West Wilts were able to break Weston's defence and find themselves 3-on-1 against Roy Beer and score a fourth goal.

With Sam Neate back on the pitch for the last two minutes of the match, Weston pushed for an equaliser and had three short corners at the end of the match.

But they were denied by some good saves from the West Wilts keeper as the match finished 4-3.

Weston are back in action at Priory Community School this weekend but face a tough test as they take on league leaders Minehead.