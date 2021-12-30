Ben Whitehead: Weston AFC loan forward to Cirencester Town

Ben Whitehead has scored two goals in nine appearances for Weston AFC against Hendon (pictured) and Hayes & Yeading United since signing from Cirencester Town in the summer of 2019. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston AFC have announced Ben Whitehead has left the club to join Cirencester Town on a month’s loan.

It is the second time this season Whitehead has been loaned to the Centurions, where he made nine appearances and scored seven goals during his first spell in September.

The forward was recalled in October and started against Salisbury, to add his to his couple of games earlier on in the season, before he popped his thigh in the 11th minute of the postponed Wimborne Town match.

Whitehead signed for Weston in the summer of the 2019 from Cirencester, after 86 goals in 87 appearances for the Southern League Division One South side, where he picked up successive golden boots.

He started well with the Seagulls, where he scored twice in six games before he picked up a anterior cruciate ligament at Truro City back in August 2019.

Whitehead came off the bench to make his third debut for Cirencester in their 3-1 win on Evesham United on Monday.

Weston’s match at Tiverton Town on the same day was postponed and return to action on New Year’s Day against Truro City.

Scott Bartlett's side then travel to south Wales a week later to take on Merthyr Town behind closed doors after the latest coronavirus restrictions.