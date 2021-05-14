Weston to put in 'another stronger performance' at North Perrott says Trego
Weston “are looking to put in another strong performance” when they travel to South Somerset to take on North Perrott, insists head coach Sam Trego.
“It’s another long away trip but it’s on a lovely cricket ground and we are looking to put in another strong performance and keep our unbeaten start to the season going,” he said.
“They pushed us all the way in 2017 when we won Prem 3 and the following year they were promoted to Prem 2.
“Having played them in 2019 in two very close games, I am expecting another tight game.
“We welcome back Kasey Aldridge to the squad so that’s given the lads a real boost.”
Aldridge has yet to make his debut for the club after signing from Somerset earlier this year.
The England under-19 all-rounder has been nursing a broken toe and missed all of pre-season, as well as their back-to-back league wins at Ilminster on the first day of the season and then Winterbourne last Saturday.
But Trego has confirmed the fast bowler and middle order batsman should be involved, where he will replace Rob Turner in the starting line-up in the only change from last weekend’s win.
“Kasey is a massive signing for us and he ticks all the boxes,” added Trego.
"Unfortunately due to injury he’s missed the first two games but he will slot into our middle order and hopefully in a few weeks time will be able to bowl his allotted overs.”
Despite starting the campaign so strongly, Weston’s opponents have only played once, which ended in a 111-run defeat to Frome, before seeing their game at Midsomer Norton postponed.
However, Trego says his side will not let that deter them as they look to make it seven from seven and maintain their perfect start to the season.
“Any team in our league can beat anyone so we are very wary of all the teams in the league and the same goes with North Perrott. We will be fully prepared and raring to go on Saturday afternoon,” he said.
“The lads just have to keep doing what they’ve been doing during pre-season and in our first two league games.
“We’ve been putting sides under pressure by scoring big runs and then the bowlers are putting in really strong performances and bowling sides out. If we keep up that standard then it’s a pretty good formula moving through the rest of the season.”