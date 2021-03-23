Weston look to appoint Assistant Senior Phase Coach from July

Published: 1:00 PM March 23, 2021

Mark McKeever in action for Weston Legends against Manchester United Legends back in 2016. - Credit: Archant

Weston are looking to appoint an Assistant Senior Phase Coach, who will work under Head of Academy Senior Phase Coach Mark McKeever.

McKeever was recently appointed Head of Coaching of The Seagulls, which will see him continue to work as a first-team coach alongside manager Scott Bartlett and assistant Scott Laird.

The newly appointed Assistant Coach of Senior Phase Football will be required to support McKeever in the leading and management of Weston College’s Football Performance Programme and Weston's Senior Phase Department, working collaboratively with curriculum staff and coaches.

The successful applicant will also be working with the Sports Academy and Enrichment Manager for Weston College and Head of Academy at Weston to create a rigorous annual training and competition strategy as well as ensuring learner and player progression and development.

This role will start on July 19, 2021 and applications for the role are now open, apply to recruitment@wsmafc.co.uk ahead of the closing date on Sunday April 11.