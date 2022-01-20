Mackay: Bonus point was main thing in Weston RFC's win over Okehampton

James Mackay said the main positive from Weston RFC's 40-13 victory with Okehampton was securing a bonus point win.

Mackay marked his 200th first-team appearance for the Seasiders at the Recreation Ground with a 15-point haul to take him to 103 points for the season as Weston took maximum points strengthen their fourth place in the season Tribute South West Premier table.

It has been an eventful few weeks for the fly-half, who made his debut for Weston while he was still a Colt, in their South West 1 match at home as Clifton won 28-21 on October 4, 2008, when he kicked three penalties and a conversion.

Mackay became the Club’s all-time top points scorer with his first conversion in the pre-Christmas 48-27 victory at Ivybridge to overtake the previous record of 1844 held by Robbie Hazzard scored in his 362 appearances for Weston between the 1968/69 and 1984/85 seasons.

"I may be stacking up the points and the appearances, but the main thing was that we secured this bonus-point win over Okehampton, especially in front of our supporters," said Mackay after the game.

"I wasn't really aware that I was closing in on the 100 points the season, but I knew it was

my 200th game – though I didn’t realise until the final whistle when someone told me that

the lads had put a 200 sticker on my shirt."

Saturday's win was Weston's third successive win, and their fifth win from their last six South West Premier matches.

The Seasiders ended last year with a 48-27 victory at Ivybridge on the last Saturday before Christmas before opening 2022 with a 22-7 triumph over Brixham on January 8 before beating Okehampton last weekend.

“It wasn’t our best performance, we weren’t the most clinical, but we did enough to get the five league points," added Mackay.

"Okehampton were a dogged team; they were physical; they did the basics well and had some dangerous players.

"We really had to dig in, especially in the second half when we lost the momentum. We have talked about how we wanted to start 2022 with three home games on the bounce, and the only thing that was acceptable to us was winning all three."

Weston will look to maintain their perfect start on Saturday when they welcome Camborne to the Recreation Ground at 2:30pm.