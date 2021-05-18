Weston make it seven wins from seven with eight-wicket victory at North Perrott

Published: 9:00 AM May 18, 2021

Ryan Davies scored 55 runs from 35 balls for Weston in their eight-wicket victory at North Perrott. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston came out victorious in their third league match of the season at North Perrott on Saturday, despite the best efforts of the weather.

With heavy rain having fallen over the previous 24 hours, much credit must go to the North Perrott ground crew for getting the ground fit to play on.

Despite them working from 9am to get the pitch ready, it was decided to delay the start of the match by 30 minutes to give the ground a little more time to dry.

Captain Chris Davidson won the toss and elected to bowl first, maximising Weston’s chances of picking up points should further rain fall.

Unfortunately, as the opening Perrott pair headed to to crease, this was indeed the case and the start of the match was delayed by a further two hours.

With the match now reduced to 27 overs a side, play finally got underway at 3pm.

Perrott got off to a steady start, but the outfield proved slow in the damp conditions and the boundary was hard to find.

Pete Trego and Matt Knight bowled economically and looked dangerous, but it was the introduction of Tom Court that drew the first wicket.

Court struck again in his third over, two balls before rain again halted play, with Perrott on 40-2.

When play resumed almost an hour later, the match was further reduced to 21 overs a side.

Perrott came out swinging, but the slow outfield did not make things easy for them.

They ran some quick singles and always tried to find gaps in the field, often to no avail.

Davidson pulled off a superb run out with the first ball of the 18th over to leave Perrott 82-3.

Nick Taylor and Sam Rowswell did their best and, with Perrott on 98-3 at the start of the last over, they looked set to post a challenging total.

However, Trego changed the direction of the match, taking three wickets in that over and conceding only two runs to leave him with figures of 5-1-20-3 and Perrott on 100-6.

The Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) gave Weston a revised total of 105 to win and openers Ryan Davies and Jack Press attacked this.

They played on through a couple of heavy showers, with Press falling for 28 off just 19 balls and Trego adding 13 from the five balls he faced before falling.

However, it was Davies who got Weston victory, hitting the winning runs off the last ball of the 10th over moments before a torrential downpour that would have ended the game, and finishing 55 not out off 35 balls.

This was another difficult challenge for Weston, who remained focused and determined despite the frustrating weather.

Having won all three league matches this season and with other fixtures called off due to the weather, this leaves Weston 11 points clear at the top of the WEPL Premier 2 table.

Court’s spell (4-0-20-2) and Trego’s outstanding final over gave Weston the chance of victory, but it was the batsmen, particularly Davies, who pushed the pace and got Weston over the line before the rain ruined their chances.

This Saturday sees Weston host Taunton St Andrews at Devonshire Road.