Weston maintain perfect start with six-wicket win over Taunton St Andrews

Published: 9:00 AM May 25, 2021

Weston kept up their 100 per cent record in the West of England Premier League with victory against Taunton St Andrews on Saturday.

Having won the toss and elected to bowl first, Weston saw Pete Trego and Kasey Aldridge keep the score down with some superb bowling.

Matt Knight claimed a wicket with his first ball as he held onto a return catch to dismiss Stephen Tinnion and captain Chris Davidson removed James Regan shortly after.

The pair kept things tight for a period before Knight picked up two more wickets in quick succession followed by two for Shabil Ahmed to reduce the visitors to 122-6.

George Thomas (50) and Toby Williams-Thomas (41) took the attack back to the Weston bowlers but Tahmid Ahmed and Aldridge removed them as Taunton St Andrews reached 225-9.

Davis Trego picked up his maiden wicket for the firsts bowling Justin Burke with his first delivery as Knight returned figures of 9-1-36-3 and was well supported by the rest of the attack.

Ryan Davies and Jack Press got the Weston innings off to a positive start, putting on 59 before Press fell to first change bowler Joshua Thomas for 23.

Davies (35) and Shabil Ahmed (7) were both snared by the same bowler in the next four overs to leave Weston 71-3 off 16.

Peter Trego scored 82 runs from 73 ball for Weston in their victory over Taunton St Deane. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Trego and Simon Green were left at the crease together and the class of both batters was undeniable as they looked set to take Weston over the line in style when putting on 153 for the fourth wicket.

Trego hit 10 fours and four sixes on his way to 82 off 73 balls and was unlucky to fall with Weston just two runs short of the target.

Five balls later Green found the boundary again to give Weston victory with 2.5 overs to spare as he finished unbeaten on 66, having hit nine fours and two sixes to earn the Forte Financial player of the match award in his first outing for the side in several years.

It was a really impressive chase where experience and maturity shone through the Weston innings as all batters attacked any loose bowling and rotated the strike superbly.

The 22 points Weston took from this win put them 13 clear at the top of the Prem Two Bristol/Somerset table.

Weston will look to continue their outstanding start to the season at Bristol on Saturday while the seconds host Lympsham & Belvedere and the fourths welcome Mark firsts.