Weston make it five victories from five with 21-run win against Winterbourne

Published: 12:16 PM May 10, 2021

Peter Trego took five wickets for 25 runs in Weston's 21-run win against Winterbourne. - Credit: Neil Dopson/ND Photography

Weston continued their unbeaten run with a hard-fought victory against Winterbourne.

After losing the toss in wet conditions, Ryan Davies and Jack Press again started well reaching 40 before they fell for 25 and 17 respectively.

Pete Trego fell soon after thanks to a brilliant caught and bowled by George Ford.

At 51-3 Shabil Ahmed and Rob Turner began rebuilding in the drizzle with Ahmed digging in tough conditions, while Turner played a more aggressive role.

The pair added 71, taking Weston to 122 before Ahmed was caught behind for 16 shortly after Turner reached a 48-ball 50.

You may also want to watch:

With the innings still in the balance, Chris Davidson joined Turner and after a cautious period they continued to watchfully accumulate whilst punishing anything loose.

Turner swept brilliant on a slow pitch, as Davidson scored 57 from 45 balls and hit three sixes on his way to to a 41-ball half-century.

When Turner was caught for a brilliant 87, the partnership was worth 96 from only 77 balls.

Davis Trego finished the innings in style with 11 from four balls including a six from the final ball to ensure Weston picked up maximum batting points, finishing on 231-6.

After a brief rain delay, Winterbourne were set 220 from 36 overs and this was made tougher as Trego found Ben Slade's edge with the first ball of the innings, repeating the dismissal in his second over.

Ford and Sam Bracey rebuilt keeping within touching distance of the D/L target during a 107-run partnership.

But Trego and Davidson kept the pressure from one end bowling tightly, while Alex Leeks and Matt Knight worked tirelessly bowling into a heavy wind.

In his last over, Davidson (1-31) picked up the deserved wicket of Bracey who scored 57 runs from 52 balls, as he skied one to Trego.

Trego immediately returned to the attack and bowled Chris Kislingbury before a spectacular run out from his own bowling reduced Winterbourne to 122-5.

Ford continued to keep Winterbourne in the game, before Press ran him out with a direct hit with one stump to aim at for 68.

Trego picked up two more wickets to finish with 5-25, while Leeks and Knight kept the rate increasing before a diving catch in the deep from Davidson gave Knight the ninth wicket.

Shabil Ahmed picked up the final wicket in the last over to give Weston a 21-run victory and 20 points.

Eoin Austin was faultless in the field, making some key saves to keep the batsmen under pressure.

Almost the entire game was played in the rain and this was an improved performance with bat and ball. Credit to both teams and umpires for getting the game on.

Weston’s three most experienced players led from the front with Trego’s five wickets and Davidson’s all-round performance, but it was Turner who was the deserved Forte Financial player of the match.

This weekend sees Weston travel to North Perrott while the seconds welcome Middlezoy firsts and the fourths take on Cheddar seconds.