Weston CC make it three from three with five-wicket win at Wembdon

Published: 12:57 PM April 29, 2021

Ryan Davies has scored back-to-back half centuries for Weston after scoring 57, from 29 balls, in their victory against Malpas before going one better at Wembdon by scoring 69 runs. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Ahead of the start of the league season, Weston CC played their final warm-up game at Wembdon on Saturday.

Weston elected to field first and, despite some quick scoring from the Wembdon openers, struck at regular intervals to leave Wembdon 49-3 inside the first 10 overs, with Chris Davidson taking the wicket of rapid scoring Russell Peck (33 off 23) with his very first ball.

Rob Dickins came in at four and scored 25 in a partnership of 56 with Jonathan Brockwell, before being trapped LBW by Tahmid Ahmed.

Then followed an excellent partnership of 113 between Brockwell (84) and Sam Puddy, who retired on 51.

Brockwell fell to Matt Knight (7-1-36-2) with a little under two overs remaining and with the score 233-4.

Wembdon added another 11 runs to this without losing any further wickets, setting Weston a target of 245 for the win.

Weston got off to an inauspicious start when Jack Press fell for a golden duck to the third ball of the innings.

However, Davies and Shabel Ahmed batted superbly to put on 136 for the second wicket.

Davies brought up his 50 off a relatively slow 62 balls and Ahmed followed suit a few minutes later, having faced 56 balls.

With the score on 137, Davies was run out on 69, bringing Davis Trego to the crease.

With Ahmed hitting powerfully and fluently, Trego supported him with regular boundaries as they raced to a partnership of 94.

Trego was bowled for 46 off 37 balls in the 35th over and Ahmed fell in the next over on 97, a 102-ball knock that included 13 boundaries.

Davidson and Dom Mayo were left to find the eight runs needed for victory.

Mayo took Weston over the line in the 37th over, sneaking a single when a catch was fumbled at slip to help his side win by five wickets.

This third convincing victory means Weston have won all their warm-up games and go into the first league match of the season in positive spirits.

They face Ilminster away on Saturday before welcoming Congresbury and Bedminster on Sunday in the National T20 Cup.

The Forte Financial man of the match was Shabel Ahmed.