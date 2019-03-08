Weston give splashing effort to reach last four of annual sea water polo tournament

Weston Water Polo at Lyme Splash as they reached the semi finals of the annual tournament Archant

Weston Water Polo took part in the country's only sea water polo tournament at Lyme Splash at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Every August in the harbour off Lyme Regis the tournament, which was played under the new rules of water polo introduced by Fina at the beginning of this year, takes place.

Seven men's teams competed in the tournament alongside Weston, including Newquay, Bristol University, Frome, Bridport Barracudas, a combined team from Taunton and Exeter, and Valley Dragons, a team made up from Cwm Draig and Welsh Wanderers.

Weston were competing in the same group as Newquay, Frome and Bristol University.

In their opening match on Saturday, they came up against the tough Newquay team, which was a closely fought, low scoring encounter, that eventually saw Weston lose by a 3-2 margin.

The Seasiders next faced the team from Bristol University and, although in an earlier game Frome had struggled to beat them 4-3 after going 3-0 behind, Weston cruised to an easy 8-1 victory.

On Sunday Weston's first game was against their old rivals Frome, who got off to a good start to lead by two goals. And despite the Seasiders coming more into the game, they would lose 7-6.

Weston progressed to the semi-finals due to the points they had gained in their victory against Bristol University and faced the Valley Dragons.

Again it was a close fought game with both teams neck and neck, but it was the Welshman who just edged it to win 5-3 and put them through to the final.

In the other semi-final, Taunton & Exeter faced Frome, and although Frome were last year's winners, they eventually went down 6-3.

The final between Taunton & Exeter and Valley Dragons was another excellent game, with the Welshmen winning 6-5 to take home the gold medals.

Weston's next Bristol & West League game is due to take place in Plymouth on September 8, against Devonport.

Their summer break from training continues until Sunday, September 1, when they return at the Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, at 6pm.

Any new members in both the senior and junior sides will be made most welcome and should contact waterpolo@wsmsc.co.uk.