Weston AFC manager Bartlett slams 'shambles' Wimborne Town postponement

Published: 6:00 PM October 20, 2021 Updated: 2:56 PM October 21, 2021

Jason Pope scored the opening goal for Weston AFC at Wimborne Town with his first goal for the Seagulls since re-joining in the summer. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Manager Scott Bartlett has called the decision to abandon Weston AFC's Southern Premier South match at Wimborne in the 39th minute a "shambles" and says they had three points "taken off them" on Tuesday night.

The Seagulls were winning 3-0 at the time with Jason Pope scoring his first goal since re-joining the club for a third spell last summer.

Lloyd Humphries scored his fifth goal of the season to go level with Scott Laird as joint leading goalscorer before Nick McCootie made it three just after half an hour.

But with six minutes to go to half-time the referee decided to postpone the encounter due to the pitch being deemed as unplayable due to the heavy rain.

Bartlett was then sent-off as he contested the decision for the game to be called off.

And with a game to last 75 minutes for the result to stand the Seagulls have to travel to Dorset again in the future to play the match again.

"I thought it was a shambles, actually because it could have gone to half-time, could have got some forks out and give it every chance," he told the club's video channel after the game."

He added: "I'm really, really disappointed because I feel for the lads, we need to catch a break, made some changes to the team started really, really bright, got down the sides, scored three good goals and we have had three points taken off us. It is what it is but we need a bit of break at the moment."

Weston return to action this Saturday, hosting Chesham United at The Optima Stadium.



With changes expected from Tuesday, Bartlett said he is pleased with the depth of his side and the competition it brings.



He added: "We have got a brilliant squad sometimes we haven't got the picks right and sometimes you have to make difficult decisions to leave really good players and people out.

"They all accept that, that happens in football we are all in it together but I think we have got enough depth now for their to be that competition.

"They are a really good bunch of and we are just looking forward to the next game.