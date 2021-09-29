Weston's Bartlett on 'ridiculous' Southern Premier League postponements

Published: 1:00 PM September 29, 2021

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett has slammed postponements of matches in the Southern Premier South, claiming it is “ridiculous” and teams are using it “as an excuse” due to the fuel shortage.

The Seagulls were looking to return to winning ways after a 3-1 defeat to Hartley Wintney last Saturday.

Their game against Swindon Supermarine at The Optima Stadium last night was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Weston posted their first of two announcements on Facebook and Twitter yesterday afternoon regarding their "concern" over the petrol situation and matches being called off throughout the day but said they were "confident" their match would go ahead.

But a second announcement followed on social media two hours before kick-off confirming their postponement with The Marine following a pitch inspection from the referee who deemed play was unplayable.

“(It’s) really frustrating but it’s one of those things, if the forecast had been kinder we would have had a chance but with what has come down during our training session the referee made the right decision,” he said.

However, panicked drivers up and down Britain have been rushing to fill their cars since late last week after BP announced they were closing down some petrol stations due a low number of lorry drivers

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) reported yesterday 37 per cent of the forecourts, which represents nearly 5,500 of the UK's 8,000 filling stations, were out of petrol, compared to Sunday when they announced up to two-thirds of outlets had run out of fuel.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced on Tuesday things were starting to get better but the impact of the panic saw only three encounters take place in the league.

And Gosport Borough’ match with Wimborne Town tonight is the latest to be called off due to the ongoing situation.

“I think it’s ridiculous, no games in the league above were affected and clubs used it as an excuse not to play in my opinion,” Bartlett added.

“They can put out all the statements they want explaining it but players and managers talk, we all know who has injuries and why games are postponed. I have a strong view on it and I don’t like it.

“You can’t postpone games because it takes the integrity from the competition. It is sport and that’s why we love it, sometimes you have illness and injuries in your squad but that’s part and parcel. If we give people an opportunity to postpone games then people will take advantage, as they did with Covid also.”

When asked what should be done to tackle this and ensure games should be played going forward, he said: "It’s down to the Southern League, they have been weak with their leadership and have allowed clubs to bend rules to suit.

“There is actually no fuel shortage or crisis, if there was, like Covid eventually you have to postpone games but as things stand there is no crisis, you might need to queue a bit or shop about but it’s there.

“If we were all in a lucrative FA Cup games last night every game would have been played.”

Bartlett and his side now turn to their attention to Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup third round qualifying round at Dorking Wanderers.

Wanderers, who play in the National League South, which is step six on the football pyramid, one step higher than the Southern Premier South, will come in as favourites.

However, Bartlett has dismissed any fear of being underdogs and will go into the tie looking to get something from the contest as they aim to reach the fourth qualifying round for the second season in succession.

“I don’t see it like that necessarily, we respect them and the quality they have like we do everyone else but are looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

“They are a good club with good players so naturally it’ll be a tough test. We are looking forward to it, we have players that can hurt opposition and like every game, it’ll be down to whoever performs best and gets the rub of the green on the day.”