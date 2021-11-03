Weston RFC pick up biggest win of the season on Ash Russell's special day against Old Centralians

Weston RFC marked the occasion of Ashley Russell's 375th appearance with eight tries to overcome a spirited performance by Old Centralians last Saturday.

The hosts started slowly but a penalty from James Mackay opened the scoring before the visitors hit back with a try by captain Sam Preece, converted by Wayne Mulhern.

Weston reacted to this setback well, and another great break by Curtis led to Preece being yellow carded.

With the opponent's down a man, Weston took full advantage when captain Tom Sugg powered his way over to give Mackay a simple conversion.

Cameron Maslen, then, cut a fine line to cross on the stroke of half-time, with Mackay again providing the extras.

James Mackay in action for Weston RFC against Old Centralians RFC. - Credit: Weston RFC/Andrew Collins

The second half produced some wonderful rugby by Weston as Mackay led to a home line out, which after the ball was recycled, ended in the hands of Ollie Streeter who barrelled over. Mackay again provided the extras.

Shortly after this, Fisher, who had been influential, had to leave the field with badly damaged ligaments.

Ash Russell in action for Weston RFC on his 375th appearance against Old Centralians RFC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Streeter crossed for his second before a quick tap by the visitor's Mike Mathers caught the home side napping to reduce the lead before Huw Morgan put Joe Burgess over.

Mackay again added the extras as he did when replacement Ben Tothill dabbed down.

Dan Lomax charging forward for Weston RFC during their match with Old Centralians RFC. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Mackay's replacement Dan Lomax provided an audacious crossfield kick fielded by Curtis to give right-wing Harry Jones the simplest of scores which Lomax converted as he did again on the stroke of full time when Jones again crossed to round off a scintillating second half.

The 59-14 victory leaves Weston in fifth place in the Tribute South West Premier table before Saturday's visit to unbeaten league leaders Exeter University.

Saturday's match saw fly-half, Mackay, returning to the starting line-up following a strained hamstring, bag 15 points through six conversions and a penalty.

"I was a bit fifty-fifty in the week going into the game about whether to make myself available for selection, but I am glad that I did," Mackay said.

"I was a great performance from all the players because we have talked about not putting together a complete performance yet - we still haven't - but we are certainly a step close to that goal.

"There were some great tries, and I have asked them if they could score a little closer to the posts rather than the touchline, but they insist on making things difficult for me.

"It was a great victory, our fourth win in a row, but now we are totally focusing on causing an upset at Exeter on Saturday. We will go there we confidence but don't underestimate the challenge."