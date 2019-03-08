Advanced search

Athletics: Weston AC members shine at Burnham Winter Series

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 November 2019

Weston AC's Ben Haines, Susan Duncan and Kieron Summers in distinctive green at the Burnham Winter Series 5k (pic Burnham on Sea Swim & Sports Academy)

Weston AC's Ben Haines, Susan Duncan and Kieron Summers in distinctive green at the Burnham Winter Series 5k (pic Burnham on Sea Swim & Sports Academy)

Archant

Weston AC members joined forces for three age group wins, three podiums and five top-10 spots at the latest Burnham Winter Series 5k.

A squad of 20 travelled down the M5 and Kieron Summers (16.52) and Susan Duncan (20.17) were second in the men's and women's races.

Ben Haines (17.21) was third overall, followed by Chris Selman (17.48).

Michelle Fryer (21.10) was second club female, ahead of Julie Bayliss in a personal best 22.46.

Matt Wheeler, Helen Diamond and Jill Naughton won their age groups as 11 Weston runners set personal best times.

Meanwhile, Lee Francis and Emma Lane ran from Woolacombe to Weston, along the coast path, from 10am on Friday morning.

Enduring cold, wet, wind and darkness, as well as 14,000 feet of climb, they reached the Grand Pier in Weston - 101 miles later - just after Saturday's fireworks.

The next five-mile prom run is on November 21 at 7.30pm with registration at the Bay Cafe at the Tropicana. See westonac.co.uk/promrun.

Most Read

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

Concerns Weston ice rink will harm environment

Icescape at The Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in ‘coming weeks’

Parking regulations in Weston are under review. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston childminder accused of neglect defended by colleagues and parents

Bristol Crown Court.

Childminder found guilty of injuring ‘screaming’ child

Sasha Scott was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

Most Read

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

Concerns Weston ice rink will harm environment

Icescape at The Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in ‘coming weeks’

Parking regulations in Weston are under review. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston childminder accused of neglect defended by colleagues and parents

Bristol Crown Court.

Childminder found guilty of injuring ‘screaming’ child

Sasha Scott was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Athletics: Weston AC members shine at Burnham Winter Series

Weston AC's Ben Haines, Susan Duncan and Kieron Summers in distinctive green at the Burnham Winter Series 5k (pic Burnham on Sea Swim & Sports Academy)

Somerset Cup: Paulton Rovers 1 Weston 4

Signage outside the Paulton Rovers ground (pic Josh Thomas)

Government figures reveal four homeless people died in North Somerset last year

Four homeless people died in North Somerset last year. Picture: Carol Thacker.

Met Office warns heavy rain ‘likely’ to cause flooding

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain.

Golf: Mendip Spring make donation to Alzheimer’s Society

Mendip Spring club captain Martin Yates, seniors captain Andy Ashford and ladies captain Sarah Nancholas present a cheque to Sian Johnson from the Alzheimer's Society
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists