Athletics: Weston AC members shine at Burnham Winter Series

Weston AC's Ben Haines, Susan Duncan and Kieron Summers in distinctive green at the Burnham Winter Series 5k (pic Burnham on Sea Swim & Sports Academy) Archant

Weston AC members joined forces for three age group wins, three podiums and five top-10 spots at the latest Burnham Winter Series 5k.

A squad of 20 travelled down the M5 and Kieron Summers (16.52) and Susan Duncan (20.17) were second in the men's and women's races.

Ben Haines (17.21) was third overall, followed by Chris Selman (17.48).

Michelle Fryer (21.10) was second club female, ahead of Julie Bayliss in a personal best 22.46.

Matt Wheeler, Helen Diamond and Jill Naughton won their age groups as 11 Weston runners set personal best times.

Meanwhile, Lee Francis and Emma Lane ran from Woolacombe to Weston, along the coast path, from 10am on Friday morning.

Enduring cold, wet, wind and darkness, as well as 14,000 feet of climb, they reached the Grand Pier in Weston - 101 miles later - just after Saturday's fireworks.

The next five-mile prom run is on November 21 at 7.30pm with registration at the Bay Cafe at the Tropicana. See westonac.co.uk/promrun.