Weston AC celebrate 40th anniversary with glittering awards night for members

Weston AC members face the camera at the club's awards night Archant

Weston Athletic Club members gathered at the Winter Gardens to celebrate the achievements of their 40th anniversary year.

Chairman Ian Carpenter gave an opening address, before guest of honour and founder member Tony Roper spoke of his time running the club in its formative years.

Jim Wotton then presided over an awards ceremony, with the most going to Matt Wheeler, Nia Davies and Kieron Summers.

Most recognised sporting achievements, but Carol O’Leary was named club person of the year and Julia Withers – the most improved female runner – also took the chairman’s award for her tireless work behind the scenes.

As well as the main awards and age category winners, 56 club members achieved their fastest times at the Weston five-mile prom run in 2018, receiving commemorative medals.

A cool Valentine’s Day evening set the scene for the February five-mile prom run, where an impressive field of 279 took on the fast, flat route.

And Weston’s Chris McMillan was second overall, just three seconds behind winner Luke Murray, in 26.31.

Kieron Summers was next home for Weston in 27.35, followed by Will Fuller 10 seconds back.

Immy Moroney had another great race, finishing as second female in 30.07 and taking almost 30 seconds off her personal best.

Susan Duncan was second for the women in 31.38, with Michelle Fryer clocking 34.22.

Ollie Campbell won the junior one-mile race in an excellent time of 5.25, as William Sandiford (5.42) and Stan Hemmings (5.48) followed.

Mary Hemmings was first girl home in 6.15, ahead of Lyla Briffitt (6.23) and Poppy Burton-Dickie (6.35).

Due to the cancellation of the Two Bays Tough Ten, there were no championship races for club members, who instead put in the training miles or opted to find events to compete in.

Ian Connock took on the Dorney Lake half marathon and finished second in 1:17.16, less than a minute behind the winner.

The next races in the Weston prom run series take place on March 14, with the five-mile race (7.30pm) preceded by a one-mile junior race (6.45pm).

Runners can enter online at westonac.co.uk/promrun or in person on the night at the Bay Cafe at the Tropicana.

Award winners: Julia Withers, Dave Groves (most improved); Matt Wheeler, Michelle Fryer (Barry/Ginnie Hotlegs); Susan Duncan (Female road champion); Kieron Summers (Male road champion); Nia Davies (Female off-road/best female all-rounder); Matt Wheeler (Male off-road/best made all-rounder/male head coach performance award); Maria Davidson (female head coach performance award); Kieron Summers (Marathon cup); Nia Davies, Susan Duncan (fastest female marathon); Kieron Summers (fastest male marathon); Mark Bowskill (President’s triathlon bowl); Carol Brent (Female triathlon cup); Margaret Sills (Triathlete of the year); Oliver Andrews (5k handicap trophy); Kieron Summers (achievement award); Carol O’Leary (Club person of the year); Julia Withers (Chairman’s award).