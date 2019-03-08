Athletics: Weston AC members enjoy success off-road

Weston AC members at the Haselbury trail race Archant

Weston AC members enjoyed success at two off-road challenges last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Haselbury trail race covers six miles of South Somerset countryside and Chris McMillan won for a second time in 36.27.

Matt Wheeler clocked 42.28, followed by Rob Furlong 42.58, with Bex Vaughan (55.07) the only club female taking part.

A group of seven members headed to Gloucestershire for the Standish Woodland Chase, an eight-mile off-road course that starts with a sharp hill climb and heads into beautiful woodland.

Susan Duncan won the women's race in 1:08.19, as Clare Harvey (1:22.21) and Katie Gormley (1:22.54) finished in quick succession.

McMillan (57.40) was third overall, ahead of fifth-placed Chris Selman (1:04.46) and Darren Stacey (1:05.25) in seventh.

*Entries are now open for the Weston Prom Run series with early bird discounts until the end of August.

Enter at westonac.co.uk/promrun.