Athletics: Weston AC members enjoy success off-road
PUBLISHED: 14:30 12 August 2019
Archant
Weston AC members enjoyed success at two off-road challenges last week.
The Haselbury trail race covers six miles of South Somerset countryside and Chris McMillan won for a second time in 36.27.
Matt Wheeler clocked 42.28, followed by Rob Furlong 42.58, with Bex Vaughan (55.07) the only club female taking part.
A group of seven members headed to Gloucestershire for the Standish Woodland Chase, an eight-mile off-road course that starts with a sharp hill climb and heads into beautiful woodland.
Susan Duncan won the women's race in 1:08.19, as Clare Harvey (1:22.21) and Katie Gormley (1:22.54) finished in quick succession.
McMillan (57.40) was third overall, ahead of fifth-placed Chris Selman (1:04.46) and Darren Stacey (1:05.25) in seventh.
*Entries are now open for the Weston Prom Run series with early bird discounts until the end of August.
Enter at westonac.co.uk/promrun.