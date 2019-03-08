Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Athletics: Weston AC members enjoy success off-road

PUBLISHED: 14:30 12 August 2019

Weston AC members at the Haselbury trail race

Weston AC members at the Haselbury trail race

Archant

Weston AC members enjoyed success at two off-road challenges last week.

The Haselbury trail race covers six miles of South Somerset countryside and Chris McMillan won for a second time in 36.27.

Matt Wheeler clocked 42.28, followed by Rob Furlong 42.58, with Bex Vaughan (55.07) the only club female taking part.

A group of seven members headed to Gloucestershire for the Standish Woodland Chase, an eight-mile off-road course that starts with a sharp hill climb and heads into beautiful woodland.

Susan Duncan won the women's race in 1:08.19, as Clare Harvey (1:22.21) and Katie Gormley (1:22.54) finished in quick succession.

McMillan (57.40) was third overall, ahead of fifth-placed Chris Selman (1:04.46) and Darren Stacey (1:05.25) in seventh.

*Entries are now open for the Weston Prom Run series with early bird discounts until the end of August.

Enter at westonac.co.uk/promrun.

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Inspectors raise ‘significant concerns’ with plans for 25,000 homes in North Somerset

The developer wants to work with the community to define development boundaries and the extent of the strategic gap.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Can you spare your time to help preserve green spaces in Weston and Worle?

Julie Hitchens who is setting up Wild Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Inspectors raise ‘significant concerns’ with plans for 25,000 homes in North Somerset

The developer wants to work with the community to define development boundaries and the extent of the strategic gap.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Can you spare your time to help preserve green spaces in Weston and Worle?

Julie Hitchens who is setting up Wild Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Athletics: Weston AC members enjoy success off-road

Weston AC members at the Haselbury trail race

Showjumping: Sandiford and Sidcot Stars celebrate title success

Alice Sandiford in action at the Just For Schools 1.00m event (pic 1st Class Images)

Win tickets to social dance at Winter Gardens

A social dance will be held at Westons Winter Gardens next month.Picture: Weston Winter Gardens

WIN: Tickets for Last Night At The Proms at Weston’s Playhouse

The show is coming to Weston next month

‘We were unlucky not to win’ – Weston captain Greg Tindle on Seagulls’ dramatic opening-day draw with Hendon

Greg Tindle has had his say on Weston's 2-2 draw with Hendon. Pictures: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists