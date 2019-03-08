Athletics: Weston members impress at Burnham

Weston's Susan Duncan (second from left) and Michelle Fryer (second from right) at Burnham Archant

A dozen members from Weston AC took part in the latest winter 5k series race at Burnham last Thursday.

Wind speeds were already picking up, ahead of the gale-force conditions to follow, but Susan Duncan won in 19 minutes 47 seconds.

Michelle Fryer was second in 21.02 and mum Jill Naughton crossed the line with Carol Brent in 28.10.

There were little between the club’s first three men, who all finished inside the top 10.

Chris Selman led the way for Weston in a 5k personal best of 18.26, closely followed by Pete Clark-Yalland in 18.31 and Matt Wheeler in 18.35.

The next race in the Weston Prom Run series takes place tonight (Thursday March 14).

The main five-mile race starts at 7.30pm and is preceded by the one-mile junior race at 6.45pm.

Runners can enter online at westonac.co.uk/promrun or in person at the Bay Cafe at the Tropicana.