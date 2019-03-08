Advanced search

Weston members make mark at Great Welsh Marathon after early border crossing

PUBLISHED: 13:34 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:34 19 April 2019

Weston AC members at the end of the Great Welsh Marathon

Weston AC members at the end of the Great Welsh Marathon

Weston Athletic Club members made an early start for the long drive to Llanelli for the Great Welsh Marathon on Sunday.

A group of 11 travelled across the border to be greeted with cool temperatures and windy conditions, which made for a tougher run in places.

Pete Clark-Yalland was first to finish for the club in 3:05.48 and 23rd overall, followed by Chris Shergold in 3.22.39 and Dan Potter in 3.27.37.

The club's first three female finishers proved that hard work in training definitely pays off as Julia Withers crossed the line in 4.12.14 and Lesley Bowskill and Julie Shergold finished in 4.14.16 and 4.14.17.

Shergold's time was more than 15 minutes quicker than her target time to enable her to gain a 'good for age' place for next year's London Marathon and also qualify for the Boston Marathon. And it was particularly impressive as she ran with bruised ribs while battling a cold.

Meanwhile in Brighton, five members completed their first marathons with Toby Norman reaching 26.2 miles in 3:23.16, Mike Smith in 5:16.41, Sue Dyer in 5:30.51, Tracey Dyer in 5:51.08 and Rachel Stafford in 5:58.57.

There were two championship races closer to home as eight members took on the shorter 6.5 mile race at Butleigh.

Gerry King finished in 46.50 followed by Katie Gormley (52.04), who was fourth female overall and first in her age category.

Bex Vaughan followed in 54.48 while Gerry Hope was rewarded with third place in her category with a 56.47 finish. Neale Jarrett followed 10 seconds behind Hope in 56.57 while Jim Wotton crossed the line in 1.02.36.

Only two members made it to Salisbury for the 10-mile road race and the husband-and-wife pairing of Richard and Carol Brent scored well on points, with Richard finishing in 1:07.25 and Carol in 1:36.26.

The next races in the Weston Prom Run series take place on Thursday (April 25) and the main five-mile race at 7.30pm is preceded by the junior one-mile race at 6.45pm.

Enter online at westonac.co.uk/promrun or in person at the Bay Cafe at the Tropicana.

Entry is also now open for the club's next off-road race – the five mile Beacon Batch fell race which takes place on Tuesday June 18 at 7.30pm. See westonac.co.uk/beaconbatch.

