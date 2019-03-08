Advanced search

Athletics: Weston AC members make mark over 10k

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 July 2019

Weston's Carol O'Leary (pic Tom Hunt)

Weston AC members combiend for two top-five placings and six age group prizes at the Purdown 10k last Thursday.

The route around parkland and woodland in north Bristol included a few hills and Darren Stacey finished fifth overall in 41 minutes 32 seconds.

Matt Wheeler was eighth and second in his category in 42.22, while Stephen Powell came home in 43.32.

Michelle Fryer was fourth woman home in 48.45, with Katie Gormley (51.33) and Clare Harvey (53.12) next for Weston.

Adrian Noble and Carol O'Leary won their age groups, while Helen Diamond was second and Sheryl Selway and Jim Wotton finished third.

Entries are now open for the new Weston Prom Run series of five-mile races held on the seafront from September until May.

Early-bird discounts are available until the end of August, saving £3 per race. Enter at westonac.co.uk./promrun.

