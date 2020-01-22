Weston men throw away two-goal lead in Marlborough loss

Weston 2nds v Somerset Gryphons A. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston's men threw away a two-goal lead in a 5-3 loss at Marlborough on a cold, partly frozen pitch to suffer a second successive defeat.

Looking to bounce back after their loss at Mendip, the visitors started strongly and had the home side on the back foot from the off.

And after a commanding attack led to a short corner the first goal was netted by Harry Thompson.

Weston scored again five minutes later to go 2-0 up, with Chris Etchells squaring across the D for Cam Slater to slap the ball against the backboard with precision.

Marlborough's best chance was from their threatening counter attack and shortly before half time it paid off as the hosts halved the deficit.

But a turnover by Alex Leeks and sublime offload to Rodney Phillips led to a tremendous attack as he played a quick one two with Etchells before netting Weston's third to restore their two-goal advantage.

However, the home side got one back after another leading run from their forwards, after Weston had been caught a little bit off guard at the back.

After controlling the game for so long, a bit of fatigue started to set in and some composure was lost by the Weston side.

Simon Davies made a terrible error as he played the ball straight to the Marlborough centre forward, who levelled the scores.

For much of the rest of the game, Weston allowed Marlborough to have too much time on the ball, and small errors led to two more goals to complete the 5-3 scoreline.

Weston were strong throughout and held their shape very well, but small errors and not applying enough pressure led them to an unworthy defeat.

There were sterling efforts from many areas of the pitch this week, in particular Ollie Thompson who took The Curry Garden Man of the Match award for his leading runs and great positioning which pulled the opposing defence out of position.

Weston return to home turf next weekend against Clifton Robinsons C at Priory Community School with push back at 1.30pm.