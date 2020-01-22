Advanced search

Weston men throw away two-goal lead in Marlborough loss

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 January 2020

Weston 2nds v Somerset Gryphons A. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston 2nds v Somerset Gryphons A. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston's men threw away a two-goal lead in a 5-3 loss at Marlborough on a cold, partly frozen pitch to suffer a second successive defeat.

Weston 2nds v Somerset Gryphons A. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston 2nds v Somerset Gryphons A. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Looking to bounce back after their loss at Mendip, the visitors started strongly and had the home side on the back foot from the off.

And after a commanding attack led to a short corner the first goal was netted by Harry Thompson.

Weston scored again five minutes later to go 2-0 up, with Chris Etchells squaring across the D for Cam Slater to slap the ball against the backboard with precision.

Marlborough's best chance was from their threatening counter attack and shortly before half time it paid off as the hosts halved the deficit.

Weston 2nds v Somerset Gryphons A. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston 2nds v Somerset Gryphons A. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

But a turnover by Alex Leeks and sublime offload to Rodney Phillips led to a tremendous attack as he played a quick one two with Etchells before netting Weston's third to restore their two-goal advantage.

However, the home side got one back after another leading run from their forwards, after Weston had been caught a little bit off guard at the back.

After controlling the game for so long, a bit of fatigue started to set in and some composure was lost by the Weston side.

Simon Davies made a terrible error as he played the ball straight to the Marlborough centre forward, who levelled the scores.

Weston 2nds v Somerset Gryphons A. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston 2nds v Somerset Gryphons A. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

For much of the rest of the game, Weston allowed Marlborough to have too much time on the ball, and small errors led to two more goals to complete the 5-3 scoreline.

Weston were strong throughout and held their shape very well, but small errors and not applying enough pressure led them to an unworthy defeat.

There were sterling efforts from many areas of the pitch this week, in particular Ollie Thompson who took The Curry Garden Man of the Match award for his leading runs and great positioning which pulled the opposing defence out of position.

Weston return to home turf next weekend against Clifton Robinsons C at Priory Community School with push back at 1.30pm.

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Drugs raid in Weston town centre uncovers 500 cannabis plants

A drugs raid was carried out in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Revised parking schemes for Weston and Worle

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

‘Sudden death’ of woman in Somerset village ‘not suspicious’

A man was threatened at knife point during a bike robbery in Weston.Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Drugs raid in Weston town centre uncovers 500 cannabis plants

A drugs raid was carried out in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Revised parking schemes for Weston and Worle

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

‘Sudden death’ of woman in Somerset village ‘not suspicious’

A man was threatened at knife point during a bike robbery in Weston.Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Hornets secure back-to-back wins with derby delight over Weston in second-team clash

Hornets 2nds V Weston 2nd XV. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston men throw away two-goal lead in Marlborough loss

Weston 2nds v Somerset Gryphons A. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston’s Ryan Cullen seals a return to DragonSpeed in hunt for more ELMS success

Ryan Cullen returns to DragonSpeed after last years successful Rolex 24.

Rugby: Winscombe seal vital win over Bristol Saracens

Bryn Turner scores Winscombe's opening try (pic John Podpadec)

Weston women fall just short after narrow home defeat at hands of Somerset Gryphons

Weston ladies captain Rebecca Childs converts her penalty against Somerset Gryphons. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists