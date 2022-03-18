Weston Mendip awarded funding to revamp football facilities

Weston Mendip Ladies have been allowed to upgrade their main pitch goals after being awarded a grant from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation.

This grant will give 200 girls and ladies from the club, which plays in the South West Regional Women’s League Northern Division, Bristol Girls League and Somerset Girls League, the opportunity to play football each week and improve their already high standard pitches further.

“Weston Mendip FC are delighted to have secured funding from The Football Foundation to further improve our facilities at St John’s Park,” said club chairperson Joanne Lintern.

“The grant will be used to purchase new goalposts which further establishes Weston Mendip’s development of St John’s Park and the club’s commitment to provide quality facilities for girls and womens football in the area.”

The Football Foundation is the UK’s largest sports charity and exists to improve the experience of playing football for everyone, by championing fair access to quality facilities.

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, added: “This grant award to Weston Mendip FC towards developing St John’s Park is great news for the local community.

“It will support people’s ability to play our national game locally and therefore help unlock football’s many benefits to physical and mental wellbeing.

“That’s why we’re committed to transforming the face of grassroots football facilities in this country. It’s therefore very welcome news to hear that this funding will support Weston Mendip FC in developing St John’s Park for their local community.

“The Football Foundation is working closely with our partners – the Premier League, The FA, government and Sport England – to support facility development projects like this across the country over the next decade to transform our grassroots game and unlock the power of pitches.”