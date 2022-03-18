News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Weston Mendip awarded funding to revamp football facilities

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM March 18, 2022
Abigail Mills in action for Weston Mendip Ladies.

Abigail Mills in action for Weston Mendip Ladies. - Credit: Jack Edgar

Weston Mendip Ladies have been allowed to upgrade their main pitch goals after being awarded a grant from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation.

This grant will give 200 girls and ladies from the club, which plays in the South West Regional Women’s League Northern Division, Bristol Girls League and Somerset Girls League, the opportunity to play football each week and improve their already high standard pitches further.

“Weston Mendip FC are delighted to have secured funding from The Football Foundation to further improve our facilities at St John’s Park,” said club chairperson Joanne Lintern.

“The grant will be used to purchase new goalposts which further establishes Weston Mendip’s development of St John’s Park and the club’s commitment to provide quality facilities for girls and womens football in the area.”

The Football Foundation is the UK’s largest sports charity and exists to improve the experience of playing football for everyone, by championing fair access to quality facilities.

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, added: “This grant award to Weston Mendip FC towards developing St John’s Park is great news for the local community.

“It will support people’s ability to play our national game locally and therefore help unlock football’s many benefits to physical and mental wellbeing.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fast food chain to build drive-thru restaurant in town
  2. 2 First Bus will remove FOUR Weston services
  3. 3 Stunning, open-plan, versatile living in historic Banwell
  1. 4 Dog abandoned in cage beside busy road now ready for adoption
  2. 5 Pageant of Transport to return for Easter weekend
  3. 6 Thatchers to create conservation area along the Strawberry Line
  4. 7 North Somerset Council will not appeal Bristol Airport expansion
  5. 8 Weston Marine Lake to be dredged for Summer opening
  6. 9 Somerset Freemasons donate to the Strawberry Line project
  7. 10 Weston takeaway praised for raising thousands of pounds

“That’s why we’re committed to transforming the face of grassroots football facilities in this country. It’s therefore very welcome news to hear that this funding will support Weston Mendip FC in developing St John’s Park for their local community.

“The Football Foundation is working closely with our partners – the Premier League, The FA, government and Sport England – to support facility development projects like this across the country over the next decade to transform our grassroots game and unlock the power of pitches.”

Women's Football
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Aerial back view of a large detached house with conservatory, side-extension, double garage, walled garden with patio.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Beautiful open-plan living with rural views and games room

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Mini Mall on Oxford Street has been forcibly closed due to persistent illegal trading. 

North Somerset Council

Weston store closed by courts for underage vape sales

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The new link road is shown in grey.

North Somerset Council

Second Banwell bypass consultation launched

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The mayor, Cllr James Clayton, visited the event on the Bournville estate with many local residents. 

Bournville residents gather to support Ukraine

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon