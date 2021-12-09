Weston Mendip winless run continues after Oldland Abbotonians defeat
- Credit: Kelly Jones
Weston Mendip's wait for a South West Regional Women's Football League Northern Division win stretched to eight games after a 3-1 defeat against Oldland Abbotonians on Sunday.
Having had their pitch declared unfit, Oldlands reversed the fixture and travelled to St John’s Park.
And throughout the first-half Mendip struggled to match the physicality of their visitors.
On 20 minutes, poor defending by the hosts resulted in the visitors tapping in from close range.
Oldlands scored again through a debatable free-kick on the edge of the box, with goalkeeper Georgia Tulip unable to keep out an excellent strike.
Mendip fared better in the second-half as they started to get to grips with the strength of the opposition.
And hope of a revival came in the shape of Kelly Jones.
Charlotte Suktem crossed from the right-hand side found the unmarked Jones in the box, with the PD & CL Building Services Girl of the Game finishing well.
For the second week running Mendip were again caught chasing the game and on 80 minutes the visitors sealed the win with a third.
Weston Mendip’s next game is away at Downend this Sunday.