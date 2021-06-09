Weston Mendip look for new players to join under 16s, senior and reserve sides
Published: 5:00 PM June 9, 2021
Weston Mendip FC are recruiting new players for ttheir under-16, senior women’s first and reserve teams for the 2021-22 season.
The largest independent women's-only club in the South West of England are looking to bolster their squads with goals set on promotion for both senior teams and a strong finish to youth football in preparation for the transition to senior football.
Trials will be held at St Johns Park at the home of Weston Mendip on Thursday June 16 at 7pm and all interested parties are welcome to register by contacting 07779 970901.
