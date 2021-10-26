News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mendip Ladies fall to defeat against Almondsbury Women

Joshua Thomas

Published: 4:59 PM October 26, 2021   
All smiles for Weston Mendip as they pose for the camera

All smiles for Weston Mendip Ladies as they pose for the camera ahead of a recent game. - Credit: Weston Mendip Ladies AFC

Weston Mendip Ladies' winless run continued with a 3-1 defeat to Almondsbury Women on Sunday.

The back four of Erin Hale, Jennie Habbits, Danielle Beazer and Erin Duffy managed to keep the lively Almondsbury forward line at bay.

Both teams had first half chances but on 42 minutes the visitors broke the deadlock with a well taken shot by Zoe Hales.

A couple of minutes later a clever dribble and cross resulted in a goal mouth scramble and Amy Jefferies back heeled the ball to give the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead.

From the resumption Mendip piled on the pressure and were unlucky not to get the early goal their play deserved.

Laura McCarthy and Amy Clark both went close and on 80 minutes Charlotte Suktem controlled a half clearance and her shot managed to beat the excellent Almondsbury goalkeeper.

Mendip pushed for the equalizer and were hit on the break, when Jefferies again netting for the visitors in the 88 minute.

Mendip return to action this Sunday at Bristol Ladies Union.

