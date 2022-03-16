Weston Mendip Ladies beat Bristol Ladies Union to record successive wins

Weston Mendip Ladies recorded successive victories in their South West Region League with a 4-2 win at Bristol Ladies Union on Sunday.

Fresh from their 6-3 derby success over Weston Ladies the week before Mendip took the lead on six minutes when Josie Cherson squared the ball to Kelly Jones who made no mistake from close range.

Mendip continued to dominate play and on 14 minutes Charlotte Suktem scored the first of her two goals when she caught the home keeper off her line to score from 25 yards.

Bristol Ladies Union’s lively forwards struggled to make inroads against Mendip's fantastic defence of Lilly Stephens, Erin Duffy, Erin Hale, and Megan Stringer.

But goals from Madison Price and Ruby Saunders in-between Suktem's second made it 3-2 in favour of Mendip at half-time.

The hosts came out fighting and dominated the early exchanges of the second half but it was Weston Mendip who extended their lead on 60 minutes.

Full-back Duffy, whose penetrative runs down the left had cased Bristol Union trouble all game, produced a perfect cross for Daisy Hutchins to sidefoot home.

Making her debut in the senior side 16-year-old Jasmin Whitfield replaced the injured Laura McCarthy and some strong tackling from the youngster made sure the score remained 4-2 to Mendip.